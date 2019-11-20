The Contemporary Theater Company to Present A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Bah humbug! Even the most hard-hearted will find it difficult to keep a smile off their face when the holiday classic, A Christmas Carol, comes to the Contemporary Theater Company stage in Wakefield December 5th - 22th.

This is the theater's second year producing A Christmas Carol, and director Maggie Cady is excited to explore a traditional telling with a few surprises along the way.

"A Christmas Carol is often someone's first experience with theater or perhaps their one annual trip," says Cady. "So if this is your one time in the theater this year, we're here to make it a good one! We may even convince you to come throughout the year."

The adaptation is faithful to the original featuring all your favorites like the Fezziwigs, the spirits of Christmases Past, Present, and Future, and the Cratchit family. The show also features traditional carols sung throughout.

"There's a reason why it's a classic. A Christmas Carol is such a wonderful story about family, love, and our capacity to change for the better," says Cady.

While the production is traditional, there will be lots of new touches for anyone who saw last year's show.

"The ghosts are all played very differently from last year's production," says Cady, "and the set is very different, which gives it all a new feeling."

The cast includes Sami Avigdor, Susie Chakmakian, Ezra Jordan, Ashley Macamaux, Tina Moore, Terry Simpson, Robert Solomon, Winfield Swanson, and Valerie Tarantino with two rotating casts of children including Ezri Acton, Jazsmin Black, Sabrina Blaney, Lu Culpepper, Mia Daly, Lucy Dunning, Judah Geunes, Julian Gewirtz, Alba Grandidge, Maeve Johnson, Sophia Jones, and Harper Rodman.

Tickets for the show are available on the theater's website www.contemporarytheatercompany.com or by calling the Box Office at 401-218-0282.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You