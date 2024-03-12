Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Comes to Rhode Island Youth Theatre This Summer

Shows will be August 16th & 17th.

By: Mar. 12, 2024
Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Comes to Rhode Island Youth Theatre This Summer
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rhode Island Youth Theatre has announced Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella as its full length musical this summer! This timeless fairytale is enchanting as it follows a young girl on her magical journey involving glass slippers, a royal ball, and many charming characters along the way! Join in for a three week program concluding with a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.

Ages 7-18.

Location: Warwick Vets Middle School

Rehearsals will begin on July 29th and run through August 6th from 9-3pm. (No camp on August 12th). Shows will be August 16th & 17th @ 7pm (call time 5:30pm)!

Dir./Choreographer: Caroline Tate; Assistant Dir.: Bryn Martin; Music Dir.: Nancy Hillner, Camp Manager: Ann O'Grady; Costume Designer: Kristine Szrom.

Register today at www.riyt.org!




Videos