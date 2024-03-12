Rodgers and Hammerstein's CINDERELLA Comes to Rhode Island Youth Theatre This Summer

Shows will be August 16th & 17th.
Rhode Island Youth Theatre has announced Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella as its full length musical this summer! This timeless fairytale is enchanting as it follows a young girl on her magical journey involving glass slippers, a royal ball, and many charming characters along the way! Join in for a three week program concluding with a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella.
Ages 7-18.
Location: Warwick Vets Middle School
Rehearsals will begin on July 29th and run through August 6th from 9-3pm. (No camp on August 12th). Shows will be August 16th & 17th @ 7pm (call time 5:30pm)!
Dir./Choreographer: Caroline Tate; Assistant Dir.: Bryn Martin; Music Dir.: Nancy Hillner, Camp Manager: Ann O'Grady; Costume Designer: Kristine Szrom.
Register today at www.riyt.org!
