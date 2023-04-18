Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Rhode Island College & Artist-in-Residence Judith Lynn Stillman Presents Two Major Events

Both concerts will be held in Sapinsley Hall at the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at Rhode Island College.

Apr. 18, 2023  
Rhode Island College's Artist-in-Residence, pianist Judith Lynn Stillman, unites with kindred extraordinary talents for two major events: ISRAEL @ 75 featuring clarinetist Alexander Fiterstein and cellist Mickey Katz as well as ART SONG TO ARIA featuring baritone Will Liverman.

Since taking on the Artist-in-Residence role as an artistic ambassador for Rhode Island College, Dr. Stillman has continuously fortified the arts scene by collaborating with luminary artists on campus and for the community-at-large and beyond. At the invitation of the Consulate-General of Israel to New England, Judith Lynn Stillman has curated a gala musical celebration to honor the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel. Stillman was commissioned by GRAMMY Award-winning baritone Will Liverman, of the Metropolitan Opera to compose a song cycle for him. It will receive its world premiere on the Rhode Island College campus. Rhode Island College's Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts will host these events on Sunday, April 30th at 1pm with ISRAEL @ 75 and on Sunday, June 4th at 3pm with ART SONG TO ARIA.

"Our ISRAEL @ 75 program, honoring the 75th anniversary of the founding of the State of Israel, in conjunction with the Consulate General of Israel to New England, features a treasure trove of intriguing and compelling Israeli chamber music works - from wistful to exhilarating - as well as traditional masterworks," said Stillman. Israeli musicians Alexander Fiterstein, Mickey Katz, and Artistic Director and pianist for ISRAEL @ 75 Judith Lynn Stillman unite for this gala musical extravaganza. The program will include works by Latvian-Israeli composer Sarah Feigin, Ukraine-born Israeli composer Joachim Stutschewsky, and an iconic trio by Ludwig van Beethoven.

Next up on Sunday, June 4th at 3pm is ART SONG TO ARIA featuring GRAMMY Award-winning, Metropolitan Opera superstar baritone Will Liverman in his first appearance in Rhode Island. Stillman and Liverman will present a "kaleidoscope of selections with a particular emphasis on works by BIPOC composers," said Stillman, "including trailblazers Florence Price and Margaret Bonds." The program also features works composed by each performing artist, including an aria from Liverman's new opera The Factotum and the world premiere of Where There's A Will... by Stillman, a work commissioned by Liverman.

Both concerts will be held in Sapinsley Hall at the Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts at Rhode Island College. Pre-Registration is required. Admission is free. There is a suggested donation of $10 per person at the door. There will be Meet-the-Artists post-concert receptions with light refreshments.




