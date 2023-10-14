Review: LOVE, SEX & THE IRS at The Arctic Playhouse

Billy Van Zandt's riotous farce runs through October 22nd.

By: Oct. 14, 2023

Review: LOVE, SEX & THE IRS at The Arctic Playhouse

The Arctic Playhouse’s latest production, “Love, Sex & the IRS,” is raucous, inarguably ridiculous, and howlingly funny.

Directed by comedic master Tony Annicone and written by Billy Van Zandt, “Love, Sex & the IRS” is the quintessential homage to 70s screwball comedies, reminiscent of the classic sitcoms “Three’s Company” and “Bosom Buddies,” when the idea of an unmarried couple living together was considered scandalous and a man disguised as a woman was shockingly laughable.

Kate Dennis, played by a radiant Carolyn Coughlin, is behaving badly. She is engaged to Jon Trachtman (an earnest, admirably anxious Alvaro Beltran), but two weeks before her wedding finds herself in the arms of his roommate and best friend, Leslie Arthur, portrayed with playful gumption by John Cillino.

Figuring out how to confess their wrongdoing becomes the least of Kate and Leslie’s problems when Jon announces they are about to be audited by the IRS, and that he declared Leslie to be his wife for the tax benefits. When the agent, Floyd Spinner (Bill Cabrera, charmingly gullible), arrives, he is understandably taken aback by Mrs. Trachtman’s beastly appearance, who is none other than a high-voiced Leslie, donned in a wig and woman’s dress.

Further calamity and hilarity ensues when Jon’s mother, Vivian (a scene-stealing, delightfully incensed Maureen Noel), makes a surprise visit to meet Jon’s roommate and fiancée for the first time. Despite Leslie’s unsightly features, Vivian is more appalled by the fact that her unmarried son has been living with a woman and takes a drink–plentifully–to calm her nerves.

If the instances of fraud and mistaken identity weren’t enough, Jon and Leslie’s high jinks transpire under the watchful eye of their nosy landlord, Mr. Jansen (Sparrow Galozza, indubitably bold and boisterous), who won’t tolerate any hanky panky under his roof. To make this debacle complete, Leslie’s girlfriend, Connie (an adorably angsty Scarlet Santo), shows up at the worst possible time to take the reins of their relationship.

The entire ensemble shows impressive comedic timing and delivery, and while the script is a bit dated and could use some fine tuning, the individual performances are clever and cagey, and the laughs are limitless. From the moment Mr. Spinner enters, the audience is in for a rollercoaster ride of frivolous fun.

“Love, Sex & the IRS” at Arctic makes for a delightfully silly, extremely enjoyable occasion, where complications and amusement are in no short supply.

“Love, Sex & the IRS” runs through October 22 at The Arctic Playhouse, 1249 Main Street, West Warwick. For tickets and information, call 401-573-3443 or visit the link below.




