The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra Presents A TRIBUTE TO THE HUMAN SPIRIT

This free series of concerts will take place at The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra announces its 2021 Summer Pops Concert Series, A Tribute to the Human Spirit, featuring concerts at Narragansett's North Beach Clubhouse on Friday, July 16th at 8pm; Providence's Roger Williams Park's Temple to Music on Wednesday, August 4th at 7pm; Bristol's Independence Park on Sunday, September 5th at 6pm; and Pawtucket's Slater Memorial Park on Sunday, September 19th at 5:30pm.

All concerts are FREE and OPEN TO THE PUBLIC. After 25 years and the longest tenure in RI Philharmonic history, beloved Summer Pops series Conductor Francisco Noya has retired. For generations of concert-goers to the Philharmonic's Summer Pops, RI Phil Pops at PPAC, and Link-Up Education Concerts, Noya has been the face of the Phil.

Francisco reflects, "It has been a great pleasure and honor to be able to make music with my colleagues and friends of the RI Philharmonic Orchestra for so many years. I know the orchestra will continue its tradition of bringing great music and music education to the people of Rhode Island."

Taking up the baton will be Conductor Troy Quinn. The RI Philharmonic Orchestra was the first professional orchestra Troy ever heard. That experience is what set him on a path to be a conductor. He performed with the Philharmonic Orchestra under Larry Rachleff as a member of the Providence Singers, and has conducted many members of the orchestra in various settings. He's also attended the Summer Pops series directed by Maestro Noya, and is very honored to follow Noya's impressive 25-year tenure at the helm of these important concerts.

Says Troy, "I am thrilled to make my Rhode Island Philharmonic debut this summer. This orchestra has always been close to my heart as it was the first orchestra I ever heard as a young boy and inspired me to pursue a career in music as a conductor."

For more details, visit: https://www.riphil.org/summer-pops or call 401-248-7000.