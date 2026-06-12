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Photos: Trinity Rep Honors Curt Columbus, Paul J. Choquette Jr. and Francis Parra at 27th Pell Awards Gala

Providence Mayor Brett Smiley presented outgoing artistic director Curt Columbus with the Key to the City during the June 9 celebration.

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On June 9, 2026, Trinity Repertory Company held its 27th Pell Awards Gala, honoring  outgoing Artistic Director Curt Columbus, community philanthropist Paul J. Choquette, Jr., and Teatro  ECAS Artistic and Executive Director Francis Parra. Columbus also received the Key to the City from  Providence Mayor Brett Smiley. Throughout the evening, Trinity Rep Resident Company members  performed songs from memorable musical productions Columbus directed. Check out photos of the event.

Established in 1997 to honor the legacy of U.S. Senator Claiborne Pell (D-RI), The Pell Awards recognize  excellence in artistry and advocacy, both regional and national. Throughout his life, Senator Pell worked  to support the arts: He was the principal sponsor of landmark legislation that established the National  Endowments for the Arts and Humanities in 1965 and chaired the Senate Education and Arts  subcommittee. He also took a lead role in eliminating barriers to higher education with his legislation  creating the Basic Educational Opportunity Grants, which Congress named “Pell Grants” in 1980. 

Photo Credit: Mike Mejia

Photos: Trinity Rep Honors Curt Columbus, Paul J. Choquette Jr. and Francis Parra at 27th Pell Awards Gala Image
Francis Parra, Curt Columbus, and Paul J. Choquette, Jr.

Photos: Trinity Rep Honors Curt Columbus, Paul J. Choquette Jr. and Francis Parra at 27th Pell Awards Gala Image
Brett Smiley, Trinity Rep Artistic Director

Photos: Trinity Rep Honors Curt Columbus, Paul J. Choquette Jr. and Francis Parra at 27th Pell Awards Gala Image
Rebecca Gibel

Photos: Trinity Rep Honors Curt Columbus, Paul J. Choquette Jr. and Francis Parra at 27th Pell Awards Gala Image
Katie Liberman, Meredith McDonough

Photos: Trinity Rep Honors Curt Columbus, Paul J. Choquette Jr. and Francis Parra at 27th Pell Awards Gala Image
Curt Columbus

Photos: Trinity Rep Honors Curt Columbus, Paul J. Choquette Jr. and Francis Parra at 27th Pell Awards Gala Image
Taavon Gamble

Photos: Trinity Rep Honors Curt Columbus, Paul J. Choquette Jr. and Francis Parra at 27th Pell Awards Gala Image
Alison Eichler, Joan Sorensen with Katie Liberman 

Photos: Trinity Rep Honors Curt Columbus, Paul J. Choquette Jr. and Francis Parra at 27th Pell Awards Gala Image
Rachael Warren





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