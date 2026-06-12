Photos: Trinity Rep Honors Curt Columbus, Paul J. Choquette Jr. and Francis Parra at 27th Pell Awards Gala
Providence Mayor Brett Smiley presented outgoing artistic director Curt Columbus with the Key to the City during the June 9 celebration.
On June 9, 2026, Trinity Repertory Company held its 27th Pell Awards Gala, honoring outgoing Artistic Director Curt Columbus, community philanthropist Paul J. Choquette, Jr., and Teatro ECAS Artistic and Executive Director Francis Parra. Columbus also received the Key to the City from Providence Mayor Brett Smiley. Throughout the evening, Trinity Rep Resident Company members performed songs from memorable musical productions Columbus directed. Check out photos of the event.
Established in 1997 to honor the legacy of U.S. Senator Claiborne Pell (D-RI), The Pell Awards recognize excellence in artistry and advocacy, both regional and national. Throughout his life, Senator Pell worked to support the arts: He was the principal sponsor of landmark legislation that established the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities in 1965 and chaired the Senate Education and Arts subcommittee. He also took a lead role in eliminating barriers to higher education with his legislation creating the Basic Educational Opportunity Grants, which Congress named “Pell Grants” in 1980.
Photo Credit: Mike Mejia
Francis Parra, Curt Columbus, and Paul J. Choquette, Jr.
Brett Smiley, Trinity Rep Artistic Director
Katie Liberman, Meredith McDonough
Alison Eichler, Joan Sorensen with Katie Liberman
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