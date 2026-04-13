Photos: THE CRIPPLE OF INISHMAAN Opens at The Gamm
Performances run through May 3.
All new production photos have been released from The Gamm's current show, Martin McDonagh's The Cripple of Inishmaan. Check out the photos below!
The Cripple of Inishmaan is by Martin McDonagh and directed by Donnla Hughes. Performances run through May 3.
From the darkly hilarious mind of playwright and filmmaker Martin McDonagh comes this wickedly funny tale of hope, cruelty, and island gossip. On the remote Irish island of Inishmaan, young Cripple Billy dreams of escaping his bleak life and earning a role in a Hollywood film. When a movie crew arrives on a neighboring island, Billy sees his chance—but at what cost? With its absurd characters and razor-sharp wit, The Cripple of Inishmaan is a twisted comic gem that balances laughter with heartbreak in equal measure.
Photo Credit: Cat Laine
Tony Estrella (JohnnyPateenMike) and Jesse Kodama (Cripple Billy)
Rachel Dulude (Eileen) and Jay Edward Clarke (Bartley)
Jay Edward Clarke (Bartley), Rachel Dulude (Eileen), and Bernadette Harding (Helen)
Tony Estrella (JohnnyPateenMike), Patrick Vincent Curran (Babbybobby) and Jesse Kodama (Cripple Billy)
Patrick Vincent Curran (Babbybobby) Background: Jesse Kodama (Cripple Billy)
Casey Seymour Kim (Mammy) and Brendan O'Malley (Doctor McSharry)
Tony Estrella (JohnnyPateenMike), Casey Seymour Kiim (Mammy) and Brendan O'Malley (Doctor McSharry)
Rachel Dulude (Eileen) and Liliane Klein (Kate)
Rachel Dulude (Eileen) and Tony Estrella (JohnnyPateenMike)
Rachel Dulude (Eileen) and Jesse Kodama (Cripple Billy)
Bernadette Harding (Helen) and Jesse Kodama (Cripple Billy)
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