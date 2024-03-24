Photos: First Look at The Gamm Theatre's TWELFTH NIGHT

Twelfth Night runs now-April 14 at The Gamm Theatre.
The Gamm Theatre is currently presenting Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, directed by Rachel Walshe and Tony Estrella, now through April 14th.
Check out the production photos below!
Mistaken identities, gender bending, and twins lost at sea! Love unrequited and love triumphant! This buoyant comedy, populated with some of Shakespeare’s most memorable characters and clowns, has something for everyone. Penned in the celebratory spirit of Tudor England’s post-Christmas Twelfth Night festival, the Bard’s brilliant satire explores the mutable nature of gender, sexuality, and social standing with heart and humor. Experience The Gamm’s signature take on Shakespeare, in a production laced with melancholy and peppered with mirth. Twelfth Night is a song of love and laughter for all.
Twelfth Night runs now-April 14 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I.
Tickets: 401-723-4266 or visit the button below.
$55-$65; Student $20; Rush $30; Pay-What-You-Wish Fridays; Discounts for groups of 10; Additional discounts at gammtheatre.org/discounts
Photo credit: Cat Laine
Cedric Lilly and Alison Russo
Jeff Church, Kelby Akin, Nora Eschenheimer
Deb Martin, with Kelby Akin and Jason Quinn
Kelby Akin, Jeff Church, Jason Quinn
Alison Russo and Nora Eschenheimer
Rachel Dulude, Jason Quinn, Kelby Akin, and Deb Martin
Jason Quinn, Kelby Akin, Alison Russo
Kelby Akin, Jeff Church, Jason Quinn
Jeff Church, Kelby Akin, and Alison Russo
Michael Liebhauser and Donnla Hughes
Videos