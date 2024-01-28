Photos: First Look at Gamm Theatre's WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF?

Performances will run through February 18th.

By: Jan. 28, 2024

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? by Edward Albee is now running at The Gamm Theatre through February 18th.

Check out photos from the production below!

Steve Kidd, who directed Lucy Kirkwood’s The Children last season at The Gamm, returns to helm this production. Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella and veteran Gamm actor Jeanine Kane (Grace in Faith Healer) are George and Martha, the bitter, aging couple at the center of Albee’s Tony Award-winning play. Gunnar Manchester (Maks in Ironbound) and Gabrielle McCauley (Urzula in Describe the Night) are their young houseguests, unwittingly drawn into a boozy evening of wild barbs and a fracturing marriage.

From its Tony Award-winning debut for best play (1963) to its many revivals on the modern stage, Edward Albee’s masterful 3-act play is an explosively comedic and harrowing masterpiece. On the heels of a university faculty party, middle-aged professor George and his wife, Martha, invite campus newcomers Nick and Honey over for drinks. What starts as harmless patter escalates to a full night of vicious, booze-fueled barbs, as the unwitting young couple is drawn into their hosts’ all-out marital warfare. By sunrise, all secrets are laid bare and none of them will ever be the same. A landmark of the American theater and arguably Albee’s best work, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? explores the illusions we create in the face of painful truths and life’s uncertainty.

Tickets: $55-$65. Information about Friday night pay-what-you-wish tickets, as well as discounts for seniors, students, groups, and more at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Tickets: 401-723-4266 or click the button below.

Photo Credit: Cat Laine

Tony Estrella and Gunnar Manchester

Tony Estrella, Jeanine Kane, Gabrielle McCauley, and Gunnar Manchester

Jeanine Kane, Tony Estrella, Gunnar Manchester, and Gabrielle McCauley

Gabrielle McCauley, Tony Estrella

Jeanine Kane, Tony Estrella, Gunnar Manchester, Gabrielle McCauley

Gabrielle McCauley and Gunnar Manchester

Gabrielle McCauley, Gunnar Manchester, and Jeanine Kane

Tony Estrella and Jeanine Kane

Gunnar Manchester and Jeanine Kane

Jeanine Kane

Gunnar Manchester and Jeanine Kane

Jeanine Kane, Gabrielle McCauley, and Gunnar Manchester




Recommended For You