Photos: First Look At CLEVER AND VANGLORIOUS KINGS' EXTENDED PLAY At Wilbury Theatre Group

The production runs August 31 - September 2, 2023.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

Wilbury Theatre Group will present Clever and Vanglorious Kings' Extended Play for 3 performances only: August 31 - September 2, 2023. Clever and Vainglorious Kings, a legendary new wave duo, reunite for this special concert performance, restaging their famed 1986 concert tour, which reinterprets the myths of Artemis and Apollo. First performed at FringePVD in 2022, this Extended Play is created and performed by Harvard Artistic Producer and performer James Stanley and theatre artist Jesse Hawley. For more information, visit thewilburygroup.org/cvk

"Jesse and James bring an incredible amount of care and intentionality to all of their work," says Wilbury Artistic Director Josh Short. "They spend years refining and workshopping and giving every piece such an incredible amount of attention. And the result is that every piece they bring to our stage is a fully lived-in and complete theatrical experience. I've been in awe of their work since they brought House Warming to us years ago, and then to collaborate with them on The Olneyville Expo in 2019 was an absolute privilege - but the experience that is CVK: Extended is unlike anything we've ever seen. The music fully composed and performed by Jesse and James, the historical essay about the duo - there's an incredible amount of background and thought put into the work. I encourage our audience to dig into the work of CVK before attending by reading the essays, listening to their original music on Spotify, and get excited for this reunion tour!"

This presentation of CVK: Extended Play is a Special Performance event during our 2023/24 Season. Admission is included for 2023/24 Members to this Special Event in addition to our 2023/24 Main Series season. For more about our 2023/24 Season and Memberships, visit thewilburygroup.org/2023-24.

CVK: EXTENDED PLAY is funded in part by the New England States Touring program of the New England Foundation for the Arts, made possible with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts Regional Touring Program and the six New England state arts agencies.

Lighting and projections by Andy Russ and movement by Ali Kenner-Brodsky CVK: Extended Play was developed with support from SPACE on Ryder Farm, Harvard's ArtLab, and the Wilbury Theater Group.

This performance is the culmination of a wider trans-media project that includes a full album of music and a faux-historical essay, as well as t-shirts, stickers and other band-related artifacts - all accessible at the show.

Photo credit: Erin X. Smithers

Jesse Hawley and James Stanley
Jesse Hawley and James Stanley

Jesse Hawley and James Stanley
Jesse Hawley and James Stanley

Jesse Hawley and James Stanley
Jesse Hawley and James Stanley

Jesse Hawley and James Stanley
Jesse Hawley and James Stanley

Jesse Hawley and James Stanley
Jesse Hawley and James Stanley

Jesse Hawley and James Stanley
Jesse Hawley and James Stanley




