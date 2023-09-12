Newport Classical Hosts Violinist Chad Hoopes and Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott in Concert

The duo performs on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 7:30pm at Newport Classical Recital Hall.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced Photo 1 Judy McLane Joins COMPANY Tour as Joanne; Full Cast Announced
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look! Photo 3 Cast Announced for Third Season of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Tour; First Look!
Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Burbage Theater Co. Photo 4 Review: ROMEO AND JULIET at Burbage Theater Co.

Newport Classical Hosts Violinist Chad Hoopes and Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott in Concert

As part of its Chamber Series, Newport Classical presents a special evening featuring two internationally renowned soloists and chamber musicians – violinist Chad Hoopes and pianist Anne-Marie McDermott. The high-powered, virtuosic duo performs on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 7:30pm at Newport Classical Recital Hall (42 Dearborn St.).
 

Newport audiences have the rare opportunity to hear these superb artists – who regularly perform at venues such as Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Symphony Hall, and more – in the intimate setting of the Newport Classical Recital Hall.

Violinist Chad Hoopes has blazed his way across stages worldwide as a soloist and collaborator of deep artistry and supreme lyricism. He dazzled Newport audiences with his 2022 solo appearance with Orpheus Chamber Orchestra at The Breakers. The world-renowned American pianist Anne-Marie McDermott is also returning to Newport – she previously performed as a Festival Artist from 1990-97.

Of returning to Newport after being part of the festival in the 1990s, McDemott says, “My years performing at the Newport [Music] Festival were some of the most magical and memorable moments in my early career. It was such a transformative time in my life as a pianist and the privilege of playing concerts with so many extraordinary artists during my years in Newport inspired me endlessly. It is a complete joy to be coming back to play this recital.”

The duo’s program is anchored by Beethoven’s Sonata No. 9 in A Major, Op. 47, known for its technical difficulty and wide emotional range. At 40 minutes in length, the scope of the piece is symphonic in nature. Beethoven composed it in 1803 for his friend, the Polish/African/German/English violinist George Bridgetower, who gave the premiere that year. Fauré’s Sonata for violin and piano No. 1, Op. 13 is considered one of the composer’s early masterpieces, and opened new doors for him upon its premiere in 1877. The piece became a staple of the repertoire – the writer Marcel Proust even paid tribute to it in his novel In Search of Lost Time. Mozart’s Violin Sonata No. 27 in G Major Sonata, K. 379 was composed in 1781, for the leader of the Salzburg orchestra, Antonio Brunetti. Although Mozart claimed to have written the piece in just one hour, it has endured as a masterpiece for over 200 years.




RELATED STORIES - Rhode Island

1
Second Show Added For JOHN & PETE at PPAC Photo
Second Show Added For JOHN & PETE at PPAC

Due to overwhelming demand, a second show has been added for comedians John Mulaney and Pete Davidson’s live show “John & Pete” at PPAC. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

2
Review: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at The Gamm Theatre Photo
Review: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at The Gamm Theatre

What did our critic think of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at The Gamm Theatre? The Gamm theatre launches its 2023-24 season with Suzan-Lori Parks’ multi-award winning play, TOPDOG/UNDERDOG. On its surface, it’s the story of two Black brothers, Lincoln and Booth, who share a troubled past and are now sharing a room in a squalid boardinghouse while trying to figure out a path forward. Underneath, however, is a text that is rich with multiple layers of interpretation and commentary on the American Dream, capitalism, Black masculinity, and so much more.

3
KANSAS Brings 50th Anniversary Tour to PPAC in May 2024 Photo
KANSAS Brings 50th Anniversary Tour to PPAC in May 2024

America’s preeminent progressive rock band KANSAS is extending their 50th Anniversary Tour to May 2024, including a stop at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Friday, May 17, 2024. Learn more about the concert and find out how to get tickets here!

4
John Mulaney and Pete Davidson Bring Live Show JOHN & PETE to PPAC Photo
John Mulaney and Pete Davidson Bring Live Show JOHN & PETE to PPAC

Comedians John Mulaney and Pete Davidson will co-headline at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) in Providence, RI on Friday, October 27 at 7P. Learn more about the show here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer Video
Go Behind Manhattan Theatre Club in New ALL ARTS Documentary Trailer
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives Video
Excellence in Theatre Education Award Winner Jason Zembuch Young Reflects on How the Arts Can Change Lives
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene Video
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
View all Videos

Rhode Island SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# August Wilson's Fences
Trinity Repertory Company (3/21-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Viewing Room
Attleboro Community Theatre (9/15-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Good John Proctor
Trinity Repertory Company (9/07-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ballet RI Presents: The Nutcracker
The Vets Theatre (12/15-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Cage aux Folles
Trinity Repertory Company (5/30-6/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
Rosecliff Mansion (11/22-12/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The GroovaLottos @ Doug's House of Harmony
Doug's House of Harmony (9/23-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# La Broa' (Broad Street)
Trinity Repertory Company (1/18-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rennie Harris Presents: Rome & Jewels
The Vets (11/18-11/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becky Nurse of Salem
Trinity Repertory Company (9/21-11/10)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You