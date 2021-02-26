Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Navigant Credit Union Announced As Title Sponsor Of KINKY BOOTS As Part Of Experience PPAC Program

From March 1 - 12, high school students throughout Rhode Island will be able to virtually watch the Tony-winning musical in their classrooms or at home.

Feb. 26, 2021  

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President & CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), has announced that Navigant Credit Union is the title sponsor of KINKY BOOTS, as part of PPAC's "Experience PPAC" program.


From March 1 - 12, 2021, high school students throughout Rhode Island will be able to virtually watch the Tony Award-winning musical in their classrooms or remotely at home, at no charge. High school teachers are invited to register for Experience PPAC's presentation of KINKY BOOTS at ppacri.org/outreach/experience-ppac


"PPAC thanks Navigant Credit Union for sponsoring KINKY BOOTS and for supporting the Experience PPAC program," said Dana Brazil, Director of Community Outreach and Engagement. "Experiencing the performing arts benefits students academically and behaviorally; Navigant Credit Union's support allows us to bring Broadway directly to high school students via a virtual format."

"We are proud to support PPAC's virtual presentation of KINKY BOOTS," said Gary Furtado, President & CEO of Navigant Credit Union. "We previously sponsored KINKY BOOTS at the Providence Performing Arts Center in 2017. We are happy that many young people in Rhode Island will be able to 'experience' this phenomenal show, with its messages of positivity and acceptance, this month!"


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Ben Cameron
Ben Cameron
Jonalyn Saxer
Jonalyn Saxer
Samantha Pauly
Samantha Pauly

Related Articles View More Rhode Island Stories
Newport Music Festival Presents Seventeen Outdoor Concerts This July Photo

Newport Music Festival Presents Seventeen Outdoor Concerts This July

BankNewport Announced as Title Sponsor of PPACs Arts Showcase Photo

BankNewport Announced as Title Sponsor of PPAC's Arts Showcase

Epic Theatre Company Presents Live Reading Of MAYOR PETER Photo

Epic Theatre Company Presents Live Reading Of MAYOR PETER

HarborOne Bank Announced as Title Sponsor of MEMPHIS Photo

HarborOne Bank Announced as Title Sponsor of MEMPHIS


More Hot Stories For You

  • Companhia Nacional de Bailado Postpones DANCING IN THE TIME OF WAR Program
  • VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Releases Episode 6 of LANDSCAPE
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Installs Linoleum in Dancers' Homes