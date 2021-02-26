Navigant Credit Union Announced As Title Sponsor Of KINKY BOOTS As Part Of Experience PPAC Program

J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President & CEO of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), has announced that Navigant Credit Union is the title sponsor of KINKY BOOTS, as part of PPAC's "Experience PPAC" program.

From March 1 - 12, 2021, high school students throughout Rhode Island will be able to virtually watch the Tony Award-winning musical in their classrooms or remotely at home, at no charge. High school teachers are invited to register for Experience PPAC's presentation of KINKY BOOTS at ppacri.org/outreach/experience-ppac

"PPAC thanks Navigant Credit Union for sponsoring KINKY BOOTS and for supporting the Experience PPAC program," said Dana Brazil, Director of Community Outreach and Engagement. "Experiencing the performing arts benefits students academically and behaviorally; Navigant Credit Union's support allows us to bring Broadway directly to high school students via a virtual format."

"We are proud to support PPAC's virtual presentation of KINKY BOOTS," said Gary Furtado, President & CEO of Navigant Credit Union. "We previously sponsored KINKY BOOTS at the Providence Performing Arts Center in 2017. We are happy that many young people in Rhode Island will be able to 'experience' this phenomenal show, with its messages of positivity and acceptance, this month!"