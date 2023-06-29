Leigh Scarritt Directs RIDE THE CYCLONE for Trinity Theatre Company Next Month

Performances run July 21st - August 12th.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Leigh Scarritt Directs RIDE THE CYCLONE for Trinity Theatre Company Next Month

Trinity Theatre Company continues their 11th Grown Up Stage (GUS) season under the guidance of Artistic Director, Sean Boyd with Ride The Cyclone, The Musical, directed by Miss Leigh Scarritt. Book, music and lyrics are by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell. The production runs from July 21st - August 12th. Trinity Theatre Company will perform at the Tenth Avenue Arts Center. 930 Tenth Ave, San Diego 92101. To learn more or purchase tickets https://trinityttc.org/current-productions/ 

Artistic Director, Sean Boyd, shared “I remember meeting with director Leigh Scarritt to find a piece that resonated with both of us. While working in separate capacities, two separate teenage students approached each of us, asking if we had heard of Ride the Cyclone. At the time, we hadn't. But when we did read and listen to it, we both thought: we should do this. I'm glad we are. So far, the process has been an absolutely awesome ride, and the show will be rocking! Shout out to Eli for recommending the show.”

Making its San Diego premiere with Trinity Theatre Company, Ride The Cyclone tells the hilarious and outlandish story of six teenagers from a Canadian chamber choir whose lives are cut short in a freak accident aboard a roller coaster. When they awake in limbo, a mechanical fortune teller invites each to tell a story to win a prize like no other — the chance to return to life. A funny, moving look at what makes a life well-lived! Helmed by San Diego Veteran performer and director, Miss Leigh Scarritt - the talented San Diego cast includes Peter Armado, Esme Birndorf, Diego Castro, Ethan Cruz, Mia Dawson, Will Doyle, Fred Harlow, Julia Isber, Andres Lagang, Sophia LaRosh, Tiffany Polite, James Ragen and Kiara Speek. 




