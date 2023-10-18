IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAYA Magical Mix Of Theater And Radio On Stage At The Gamm

Adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling, this acclaimed twist on the classic film runs for two weeks.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAYA Magical Mix Of Theater And Radio On Stage At The Gamm

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) brings audiences home for the holidays with a limited run of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra and Jo Swerling, this acclaimed twist on the classic film runs for two weeks only. The production marks the theater's fifth year retelling this redemptive story of resilience and community as if from an actual radio station on Christmas Eve in 1946. 

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play runs December 9-24 at The Gamm Theatre, 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick, R.I. Tickets: preview $40, weekday $60, weekend $70, child/student $20; Pay-What-You-Wish on Saturday, Dec. 9 one hour before curtain (based on availability); special pricing for "A Winter's Delight" benefit on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Discounts for groups of 10 or more at gammtheatre.org/discounts. Call 401-723-4266 or visit gammtheatre.org/wonderful

Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella remounts this year's show, originally directed by Damon Kiely, and performs the beloved role of George Bailey. With a cast of seven actors playing multiple characters, a fast-moving Foley artist creating real-time sound effects, and a sprinkling of customized radio jingles, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play invites audiences to “see what happens when the best of theater meets the golden age of radio.” (WBLQ Radio)

“It's A Wonderful Life is the American Christmas Carol. It's an evergreen story and ever timely reminder that decency, civility and generosity are the essential ingredients for a thriving community. I'm excited to step back into George Bailey's shoes one more time. He's one of the richest and most moving characters in American cinematic history and it's a particular privilege and delight to bring his words alive on stage,” Estrella said. "If you love the classic film, don't sit at home to watch it again on TV. Experience it live with us.”

Back by popular demand! George, Clarence, and the entire town of Bedford Falls come to life in this staged 1940s radio broadcast of Frank Capra's holiday movie classic. With live sound effects and a handful of actors, the story of beleaguered building and loan owner George Bailey and his affable helper angel, Clarence, unfolds one fateful Christmas Eve as you've never seen it before. This captivating, life-affirming story is a holiday treat for the entire family!

It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play adapted by Joe Landry from the screenplay by Frances Goodrich, Albert Hackett, Frank Capra, and Jo Swerling. Original direction by Damon Kiely†, remounted by Tony Estrella

CAST

George Bailey…..Tony Estrella*

Mary Hatch/Rose Bailey…..Lynsey Ford

Henry F. Potter/Clarence/others…..Fred Sullivan, Jr.*

Harry Bailey/Ernie Bishop/others…..Andrew Iacovelli

Violet Bick/Janie Bailey/others…..Helena Tafuri*

Joseph/Billy Bailey/others…..Jim O'Brien*

Announcer/Zuzu Bailey…..Milly Massey

Foley Artist.....Will Malloy

CREW

Set Design by Michael McGarty

Costume Design by Jessie Darrell Jarbadan

Music Direction by Milly Massey

Lighting Design by Noah Beauregard

Production Management by Jessica Hill Kidd

Stage Management by Robin Grady*

+Member of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, a national theatrical labor union.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Founded in 1984, the non-profit Gamm Theatre is proud to tell stories that entertain, provoke, and engage seriously with the most important issues of our time. The Gamm further serves the public with educational programming that enriches the cultural and civic life of our community. Under the leadership of Artistic Director Tony Estrella and Executive Director Jason Cabral, The Gamm is a regionally recognized, award-winning theater and a proud member of New England Area Theatre (NEAT), a bargaining unit of the Actors' Equity Association.




2023 Regional Awards


