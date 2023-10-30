Grammy-Winning Indigo Girls to Perform With The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra in March

The Grammy Award-winning duo INDIGO GIRLS will perform with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra (RIPO) at the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 7P. Their concert in March 2024 will mark their third live musical collaboration with RIPO; the INDIGO GIRLS previously performed with the Orchestra at PPAC in 2015 and 2019.

Tickets for the INDIGO GIRLS with the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra go on sale on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10A at the PPAC Box Office (220 Weybosset Street in downtown Providence), by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) and online at ppacri.org. Tickets are $29.50 - $89.50; all ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice. Box office window and phone hours are Monday – Friday, 10A – 5P, Saturday, 10A – 2P and two hours prior to curtain time(s) on performance days.

About the Indigo Girls

Twenty years after they began releasing records as the Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers have politely declined the opportunity to slow down with age. With a legacy of releases and countless U.S. and international tours behind them, the Indigo Girls have forged their own way in the music business. Selling over 14 million records, Amy & Emily are the only duo with top 40 titles on the Billboard 200 in the '80s, '90s, '00s and '10s.

In 2012, Emily Saliers and her Indigo Girls partner Amy Ray embarked on a bold new chapter, collaborating with a pair of orchestrators to prepare larger-than-life arrangements of their songs to perform with symphonies around the country. The duo found an elusive sonic sweet spot with the project, creating a seamless blend of folk, rock, pop, and classical that elevated their songs to new heights without scarifying any of the emotional intimacy and honesty that have defined their music for decades.

Now, after more than 50 performances with symphonies across America, the experience has finally been captured in all its grandeur on the band's stunning new album, ‘Indigo Girls Live With The University of Colorado Symphony Orchestra.'



The power of unity, both in music and in life, has been an Indigo Girls calling card ever since they burst into the spotlight with their 1989 self-titled breakout album. Since then, the band has racked up a slew of Gold and Platinum records, taking home a coveted GRAMMY Award, and earned the respect of high-profile peers-turned collaborators, from Michael Stipe to Joan Baez.

NPR's Mountain Stage called the group “one of the finest folk duos of all time” while Rolling Stone said, “they personify what happens when two distinct sensibilities, voices, and worldviews come together to create something transcendentally its own.”

About the Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra

The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School is committed to engaging people of Southern New England as lifelong music listeners, teachers, learners, creators and performers. It is the only professional orchestra in the country to officially designate music education and performance as equal priorities. In addition to the Philharmonic Orchestra's Classical, Pops, Education concerts and in-school performances, the RI Philharmonic Music School offers music education programs and performance opportunities to people of all ages, incomes and ability levels. Currently the only comprehensive, non-profit community music school in Rhode Island, the Philharmonic engages approximately 1,500 students statewide on a weekly basis at its music schools in East Providence and Westerly with an additional 13,000 students through partnerships, residencies, education concerts and in-school performances.

In December 2006, the RI Philharmonic moved its administrative offices to East Providence and in Fall 2008 opened the Carter Center for Music Education & Performance, the first facility of its kind in Rhode Island. The Center has dramatically increased the RI Philharmonic's ability to provide high quality, comprehensive and accessible music education through its Music School to thousands of students through scholarships and community partnerships. In July 2021, the RI Phil Music School @ the UNITED opened in Westerly, RI in partnership with the UNITED Theatre. Students come to its two school sites from virtually every community in the state, including nearby Massachusetts and Connecticut.

About the Providence Performing Arts Center

The PROVIDENCE PERFORMING ARTS CENTER (PPAC) presents touring Broadway productions and some of the biggest names in comedy and concerts. PPAC is committed to providing the community with the highest quality in performances and learning opportunities to enrich the lives of students, educators and families. PPAC's outreach and engagement programs offer unique and valuable opportunities for students in grades K – 12 to engage in the arts while developing critical thinking skills. Educational outreach and engagement programs include Books to Broadway, Experience PPAC, Arts Showcase, Arts Scholarships, the Reignite Professional Development Series and more; for additional information, visit ppacri.org/outreach

Located in the heart of Providence's arts and entertainment district, PPAC is the second largest theatre of its kind in the country. The Loew's Theatre Building, which is the historic home of PPAC, opened in October 1928 and has been applauded for its beauty and grandeur. PPAC is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It consistently has been ranked as one of the top ten venues in the United States by Pollstar and VenuesNow.