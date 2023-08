'Get Ready' For Smokey Robinson's Rhode Island Debut At The Providence Performing Arts Center

The Providence Performing Arts Center has announced that legendary singer, songwriter, and producer Smokey Robinson will make his PPAC premiere in Smokey – Music & Memories, an intimate concert on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 8P.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, August 25 at 10A at ppacri.org. Tickets will be available for purchase at the PPAC box office window (220 Weybosset Street, Providence) and by phone at 401.421.ARTS (2787) on Monday, August 28 at 10A. Box office window and phone hours are Monday through Thursday, 10A to 3P. Tickets are $49.50 - $174.50; ticket prices include a $4 per ticket theatre restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.

Smokey Robinson's career spans over four decades of hits. He has received numerous awards, including the GRAMMY Living Legend Award, NARAS Lifetime Achievement Award, Honorary Doctorate (Howard University), Kennedy Center Honors, and the National Medal of Arts Award from the President of the United States. He has also been inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters' Hall of Fame.

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Robinson founded The Miracles while still in high school. The group was Berry Gordy's first vocal group, and it was at Robinson's suggestion that Gordy started the Motown Record dynasty. Their single of Robinson's "Shop Around" became Motown's first #1 hit on the R&B singles chart. In the years following, Robinson continued to pen hits for the group, including "You've Really Got a Hold on Me," "Ooo Baby Baby," "The Tracks of My Tears," "Going to a Go-Go," "More Love," "Tears of a Clown" (co-written with Stevie Wonder) and "I Second That Emotion."

The Miracles dominated the R&B scene throughout the 1960s and early 70s, and Robinson became Vice President of Motown Records, serving as in-house producer, talent scout, and songwriter.

In addition to writing hits for The Miracles, Robinson wrote and produced hits for other Motown greats, including The Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway, Marvin Gaye and others. "The Way You Do the Things You Do," "My Girl," "Get Ready," "You Beat Me to the Punch," "Don't Mess with Bill," "Ain't That Peculiar" and "My Guy" are just a few of his songwriting triumphs during those years. He later turned to a solo career where he continued his tradition of chart-topping hits with "Just to See Her," "Quiet Storm," "Cruisin'" and "Being with You," among others.

He remained Vice President of Motown records until the sale of the company, shaping the label's success with friend and mentor Berry Gordy. Following his tenure at Motown, he continued his impressive touring career and released several successful solo albums. Recently, Robinson was singer/co-writer on the certified gold track "Make It Better" from Anderson Paak's album Ventura and Rita Wilson's Now and Forever: Duets album joining "Where Is The Love." His latest single, "If We Don't Have Each Other," is the first song off from Spring 2023 studio album via TLR Music Group/ ADA.

Throughout his 60-year music career, Robinson has accumulated more than 4,000 songs to his credit and continues to thrill sold-out audiences worldwide with his high tenor voice, impeccable timing and profound sense of lyric and style.