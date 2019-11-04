Gamm Theatre Hires Amy Gravell As Managing Director

The board of directors of The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) has announced the hiring of Amy Gravell as managing director, effective November 11. Gravell comes with more than 20 years of experience in Rhode Island's nonprofit sector, and a deep commitment to community building and the arts.

As associate executive director for the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, where she worked since 2005, Gravell led a historic $8 million capital and endowment campaign to renovate and expand the facility. Previous employers have included Tockwotton Home and The Prout School. Gravell maintains numerous professional affiliations, and currently serves as president-elect to the board of directors for the Rhode Island Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). She is also a member of the Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture for the City of Pawtucket. Gravell joins The Gamm during a period of significant growth following the theater's move from Pawtucket to Warwick just over a year ago. As managing director, she will be instrumental in further developing and implementing the nonprofit theater's next strategic plan. Gravell succeeds Oliver Dow who left The Gamm at the end of June after 5 seasons as managing director.

Gamm Board President W. Lynn McKinney commented, "Amy's experience in organizational leadership and fundraising will make her an excellent managing director for The Gamm. Her guidance will assure the theater's growth as a major artistic venue in Rhode Island."

Gamm Artistic Director Tony Estrella added: "We are so lucky to have a leader of Amy's caliber joining us as we look to the long-term future of The Gamm. Her breadth of knowledge and experience in every facet of nonprofit management is exactly what we need as we chart our next phase in our new home. I look forward to a long, exciting and successful partnership. "

Amy Gravell joins The Gamm with more than 20 years' experience in Rhode Island's nonprofit sector, including the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket since 2005. As the club's associate executive director, Gravell led the 119-year-old youth development organization in a historic $8 million capital and endowment campaign to renovate and expand the facility. Previous positions have included marketing and development director for Tockwotton Home senior living community, and director of admissions for The Prout School, a college preparatory high school. Gravell serves as president-elect to the board of directors for the Rhode Island Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP). Additionally, she is a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Professional Association, for which she was named 2015 Northeast Professional of the Year. Other professional affiliations include Shri Service Corps, providing free yoga and wellness programs to underserved populations in Rhode Island, and the City of Pawtucket's Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture. Gravell has a B.A. in sociology from Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., with a concentration in women and family studies. She is a graduate of Leadership Rhode Island and Boys & Girls Clubs of America's Advanced Leadership Program.





