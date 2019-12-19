Epic's SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER Kicks Off 2020

Epic Theatre Company is continuing its tradition of producing modern masterpieces in innovative and exciting new ways this January with Suddenly Last Summer by Tennessee Williams. The Gothic drama is an underrated gem with searing characterizations that careen toward an unforgettable ending.

"My first time seeing this play was in a space only a little larger than our theater," says Epic Artistic Director Kevin Broccoli, "We always try to find titles for January that aren't produced as frequently as others, and I remembered how effective Suddenly Last Summer was in that intimate space all those years ago. I feel very strongly that the close quarters combined with Williams' portrayal of a mind coming undone would make for a stunning piece of theater."

Suddenly Last Summer begins after the death of a handsome young man away on holiday. The only witness to it was his cousin, who seems to be coming apart after the trauma of watching her relative's demise. As his Southern stalwart of a mother continues to demand the truth about what happened to her son, Catherine, his cousin, finds herself pressured to reveal a dark family secret that might bring them all to their knees.

"As we move forward with this year's examination of the Power of the Truth, it's fitting that we wanted to present a show where the truth comes with unimaginable consequences," says Broccoli, "We nearly called this season 'The Cost of Change,' but I thought it sounded too monetary, so instead we went with something more general, but make no mistake--the shows in the second half of our season are all about how you pay for the change you bring about. It's not a warning to keep the status quo, but it is asking what we're willing to risk to do the right thing."

Suddenly Last Summer runs January 10th - 25th at the Artists' Exchange located at 50 Rolfe Square in Cranston, Rhode Island.

Tickets are $10 - $20 and can be purchased by going to https://www.artists-exchange.org/events





