Ensemble And Creative Team Set For COLLECTIVE RAGE At Burbage Theatre Co

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Burbage Theatre Co has revealed the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of Jen Silverman's Collective Rage: a play in 5 Betties. Directed by Allison Crews (Witch, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, Thinner than Water, This is Our Youth, Desdemona). This play is about five women named Betty played by Melissa Penick (Edward II, Hand to God), Amie Lytle (Romeo & Juliet, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress), Daria Montaquila (BLKS, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, Sense & Sensibility), Nina Giselle, and Anna Basile. Our production Stage Manager is Devra Levy.

ABOUT THE PLAY

COLLECTIVE RAGE: A Play In Five Betties; In Essence, A Queer and Occasionally Hazardous Exploration; Do You Remember When You Were In Middle School And You Read About Shackleton And How He Explored The Antarctic?; Imagine The Antarctic As A P*ssy And It's Sort Of Like That

by Jen Silverman

(March 28 - April 21)

Synopsis: Betty is rich; Betty is lonely; Betty's busy working on her truck; Betty wants to talk about love, but Betty needs to hit something. And Betty keeps using a small hand mirror to stare into parts of herself she's never examined. Five different women named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex, and the "thea-tah."

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

ENSEMBLE

Betty 1, Melissa Penick

Betty 2, Amie Lytle

Betty 3, Daria Montaquila

Betty 4, Nina Giselle

Betty 5, Anna Basile

PRODUCTION CREW

Allison Crews, Director

Devra Levy, Stage Manager,

Kelli Noonan, Assistant Director

Sonny Wong, Assistant Stage Manager

Riley Nedder, Costume Design

Trevor Elliott, Set Design

Andrew Iacovelli, TD

Brittany Costello, ATD/Props

Anthony Dempsey, Lighting Design