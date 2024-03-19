Ensemble And Creative Team Set For COLLECTIVE RAGE At Burbage Theatre Co

The production runs from March 28 through April 21.
Burbage Theatre Co has revealed the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of Jen Silverman's Collective Rage: a play in 5 Betties. Directed by Allison Crews (Witch, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, Thinner than Water, This is Our Youth, Desdemona). This play is about five women named Betty played by Melissa Penick (Edward II, Hand to God), Amie Lytle (Romeo & Juliet, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress), Daria Montaquila (BLKS, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress, Sense & Sensibility), Nina Giselle, and Anna Basile. Our production Stage Manager is Devra Levy.
COLLECTIVE RAGE: A Play In Five Betties; In Essence, A Queer and Occasionally Hazardous Exploration; Do You Remember When You Were In Middle School And You Read About Shackleton And How He Explored The Antarctic?; Imagine The Antarctic As A P*ssy And It's Sort Of Like That
(March 28 - April 21)
Synopsis: Betty is rich; Betty is lonely; Betty's busy working on her truck; Betty wants to talk about love, but Betty needs to hit something. And Betty keeps using a small hand mirror to stare into parts of herself she's never examined. Five different women named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex, and the "thea-tah."
ENSEMBLE
Betty 1, Melissa Penick
Betty 2, Amie Lytle
Betty 3, Daria Montaquila
Betty 4, Nina Giselle
Betty 5, Anna Basile
Allison Crews, Director
Devra Levy, Stage Manager,
Kelli Noonan, Assistant Director
Sonny Wong, Assistant Stage Manager
Riley Nedder, Costume Design
Trevor Elliott, Set Design
Andrew Iacovelli, TD
Brittany Costello, ATD/Props
Anthony Dempsey, Lighting Design
Videos