D. W. Gregory Visits Rhode Island For Reading And Discussion Of Bay View's RADIUM GIRLS

St. Mary Academy - Bay View, a leader in all-girls education and experiential learning, announces its fall theatrical production, 'Radium Girls,' running November 1 and 2, in the Mercy Hall Auditorium on Bay View's campus in Riverside, Rhode Island.

'Radium Girls' is set in 1926, when radium was considered the cure du jour, Marie Curie-the first woman to win a Nobel Prize and the first scientist to win two-was an international celebrity, and trendy luminous watches were the must-have accessory. Until that is, the young women who painted them began to fall ill.

Inspired by a true story, 'Radium Girls' tells the story of dial painter Grave Fryer as she fights for justice-for herself and her fellow "living dead" Radium Girls. The play was initially developed with a commissioning grant from The Ensemble Studio Theatre/Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Science and Technology Project, and it debuted in 2000 to both critical and popular acclaim.

Touching on themes of scientific progress, workers' rights and women's empowerment, the fast-paced play draws audiences in and provides an entrée to ever-relevant and interdisciplinary discussions about social justice, ethics in science, and the pursuit of health and wealth.

"Leading 40 girls on this important journey has been an honor-both humbling and enlightening," said play director and performing arts faculty member, Nancy Peters. "We believe it is our duty to authentically bring the story of these incredible women to life and to raise awareness about their plight and-ultimately-their achievement. Theirs is a story that must never be forgotten."

As part of its ongoing extended learning initiative, Bay View is proud also to host a free after-performance discussion and Q & A featuring the award-winning 'Radium Girls' author, D. W. Gregory, on November 18. Gregory's plays frequently explore political issues through a personal lens. She is a two-time finalist for the Heideman Award at Actor's Theater of Louisville, and she writes for youth theatre and makes occasional appearances as a teaching artist. Her new drama, 'Salvation Road,' was the winner of the American Alliance for Theatre in Education's Playwrights in Our Schools Award and developed through New York University's New Plays for Young Audiences program.

"We are thrilled to be able to connect our young women to important issues both historically through first-hand experiences with the playwright D. W. Gregory and present-day by deeply studying science and engineering in our STEAM programming," said Mary Ann Snider, associate principal of academics and curriculum. " This event is one more example of how Bay View provides its students with vibrant and well-rounded programming that deepens their knowledge and appreciation of the world."

Tickets for 'Radium Girls' are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. The dialogue with D. W. Gregory is exclusive to Bay View community members, attendees of 'Radium Girls' and the media. Please contact Kirsten Hammann for information on attending the author event on November 18.

St. Mary Academy - Bay View is an independent, Catholic School for girls open to all faiths, Preschool through Grade 12. Located in Riverside, Rhode Island, Bay View is a member institution of the Mercy Education System of the Americas, a sponsored ministry of the Sisters of Mercy. In existence since 1874, Bay View endeavors to provide a quality education preparing girls and young women for the challenges of the global community. St. Mary Academy - Bay View is a college preparatory school accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges.

About the Sisters of Mercy: The Sisters of Mercy-an international community of Roman Catholic women-dedicate their lives to God through vows of poverty, chastity, obedience and service. For more than 180 years, motivated by the Gospel of Jesus and inspired by the spirit of their foundress, Catherine McAuley, the Sisters of Mercy have responded to the continually changing needs of the time.





Related Articles Shows View More Rhode Island Stories

More Hot Stories For You