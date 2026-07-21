A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Hanover Theatre to Feature New Director for 19th Annual Production

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The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts has announced that tickets for its holiday shows and events will go on sale July 24. The holiday season is arriving early at The Hanover Theatre, giving audiences the opportunity to secure their tickets to their favorite holiday traditions including A Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker, The Boston Pops Holiday Tour, and Cookies & Tea with Clara from The Nutcracker.

The announcement also marks an exciting new chapter for A Christmas Carol as Billie Aken-Tyers makes her debut as the show's director at The Hanover Theatre. Aken-Tyers' impressive work has appeared on numerous international stages, most recently serving as the associate director for the four-time Tony Award-nominated hit Titaníque. She also served as Resident Director for the SIX national tour and Assistant Director for the Beetlejuice national tour, both of which were recently on stage at The Hanover Theatre. Aken-Tyers' passion for storytelling will bring a fresh perspective to one of Worcester's favorite holiday traditions.

'A Christmas Carol is a story that families return to every holiday season,' said Aken-Tyers. 'I'm honored to continue The Hanover Theatre's wonderful holiday tradition while bringing my own creativity and perspective to the beloved production.'

This year's festive lineup of shows and events includes:

A Christmas Carol, December 17-23, 2026: Charles Dickens' timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, the spirits of Christmas, and the power of redemption comes to life in The Hanover Theatre's 19th annual production of the show.

The Nutcracker, November 27-29, 2026: Featuring dazzling lighting and scenery by Broadway designers and live music from The Hanover Theatre Nutcracker Orchestra conducted by Boston Ballet's conductor emeritus Jonathan McPhee, this production will enchant audiences with its brilliant dancing and vibrant costumes.

Boston Pops Holiday Tour, December 4, 2026: The Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra and conductor Keith Lockhart celebrate the magic of the Christmas season and the winter charms of New England with the beloved Holiday Pops concert.

Cookies & Tea with Clara from The Nutcracker, November 15, 2026: Join Clara and her friends for a meet-and-greet tea party.

'The holiday season is a magical time of year at The Hanover Theatre,' said Alan Seiffert, President and CEO of The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory. 'Celebrating Holidays in July is the perfect time for our audiences to mark their calendars and purchase tickets to their favorite holiday shows and traditions. We're especially excited this year to welcome Billie Aken-Tyers' inventive storytelling to the stage with her rendition of A Christmas Carol.'

Tickets for all holiday shows and events can be purchased online at TheHanoverTheatre.org, at The Hanover Theatre Box Office, or by calling 877.571.7469.

About The Hanover Theatre & Conservatory for the Performing Arts

Since opening in 2008, The Hanover Theatre has entertained more than two million guests with Broadway musicals, comedy headliners, music, dance, and more. POLLSTAR consistently ranks The Hanover Theatre as one of the top theatres in the world. The award-winning historic theatre continues to establish its place as a world-class center for the performing arts, a venue for local cultural and civic organizations, and a catalyst for the revitalization of downtown Worcester, Mass. The Hanover Theatre's facilities at 551 Main Street house function spaces, offices, The Hanover Theatre Conservatory, and produce free programming at the Francis R. Carroll Plaza and the Bank of America stage in downtown Worcester.

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