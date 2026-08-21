SAME DIFFERENCE to Make World Premiere at Wilbury Theatre Group

NEW! Rhode Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Rhode Island & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Wilbury Theatre Group will kick off the 2026/27 Main Series Season with the World Premiere of Same Difference written & directed by Don Mays. The production features Alex Crespo-Rosario II, Carlin Fournier, JāQuan Malik Jones, Alex LeBlanc, Henry Nwaru, and Rosalyn Tavarez and runs September 24 - October 11, 2026.

Providence, 1993. A gang leader from Harlem arrives at his ex-girlfriend's apartment in the middle of the night - wounded, on the run, with nowhere else to go. What he doesn't know is that her roommate is gay, grieving, and not about to back down. Set against the twin epidemics of AIDS and drug violence, Don Mays's world premiere is a funny, fierce, and deeply human play about two men the world treated as disposable, who are certain they have nothing in common, and the woman standing between them who can see exactly who they both are.

This world premiere production of Same Difference is made possible with generous support from Peter Neivert, in honor of Arthur Richter and the Wilbury Theatre Group's continued commitment to the development and presentation of new work.

"Same Difference captures everything we value in a new work, it's a story that is specific to this city, unsparing in its honesty, and urgent in a way that only theatre can be. It belongs in our sixteenth season," says Artistic Director Josh Short. "Don has been part of our artistic community for years as a director, as a storyteller, as someone who understands what Providence needs to see. This play is funny, alive, and set in a Providence that most of our audiences lived through but have never seen on stage quite like this."

'I could not be more thrilled that Wilbury Theatre Group has chosen to open the 2026/27 season with the world premiere of Same Difference,' says playwright and director, Don Mays. 'Transforming it from its original form, a feature length film, into a stage play, has been a rich, unique and gratifying journey. And, even though it has been decades in the making, I think audiences will be moved to see, the content remains as relevant today as it was in its original iteration.'

Need more Rhode Island Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming