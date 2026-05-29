SCHOOL OF ROCK to Open at Raleigh Little Theatre This Summer

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Raleigh Little Theatre is ready to turn up the volume this summer with School of Rock, the electrifying musical based on the hit Paramount movie by Mike White. Featuring a book by Julian Fellowes, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and new music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, the production runs June 5-28 in Raleigh Little Theatre’s Cantey V. Sutton Theatre.

Directed by Susannah Hough, with music direction by Diane Petteway and choreography by Freddie-Lee Heath, School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a struggling rock musician who impersonates his roommate in order to land a substitute teaching job at a prestigious prep school. What begins as a desperate scheme quickly transforms into an inspiring journey as Dewey helps his students discover confidence, creativity, and the power of music. Packed with live rock music, laugh-out-loud comedy, and heartwarming moments, School of Rock is a feel-good musical celebration for audiences of all ages.

“School of Rock is a loving testimony to the transformative power of music and community,” said director Susannah Hough. “Behind the scenes, our own community has mirrored the story on stage. We brought together seasoned adults, energetic kids, and brave individuals stepping onto a stage for the very first time. Watching these different generations collaborate, learn from one another, and build a creative family has been the true magic of this process. It turns out that rock and roll, much like community theatre, thrives on a little bit of madness and a lot of heart.”

Hough, who previously directed Something Rotten! at Raleigh Little Theatre during the 2024-2025 season, also shared why returning to RLT continues to be meaningful to her.

“RLT is the crown jewel of community theatre here in the Triangle,” Hough said. “Theatre should be accessible to everyone, and RLT creates opportunities for people of all ages and experience levels to explore storytelling, creativity, and connection through the arts.”

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