North Carolina Theatre Announces Cast And Creatives Of THE COLOR PURPLE

The cast, ensemble, and creative team of The North Carolina Theatre's The Color Purple take us on a heart-wrenching yet joyful journey to a deeper understanding and celebration of life.

NCT, the region's premiere nonprofit professional theatre, announces the cast for their production of The Color Purple, which continues to celebrate the power and strong female characters this season.

The Color Purple opens Saturday, April 22 and runs through Sunday, April 30. A.J. Fletcher Theater inside the newly named Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Raleigh. Tickets start at $40 only at The Color Purple | NC Theatre

Christopher Betts, who recently directed and choreographed NCT's Dreamgirls, will return and bring again his expert storytelling skills to The Color Purple.



Producing Artistic Director Eric Woodall commented, "Triangle audiences are going to be astounded by this phenomenal cast, made up of Broadway stars, television celebrities, and amazing local talent. I cannot wait to hear these 15 powerhouse voices "blow the roof off "of the intimate Fletcher Theatre!"



"It's going to be an amazing show! This will be a transformative experience; celebrated with a breathtaking score that is both emotional and uplifting," added CEO and President Elizabeth Doran.

Bre Jackson will take the lead with her portrayal of Celie, an extraordinary portrayal of this independent and courageous woman of survival, with Nicole Henry depicting blues singer Shug Avery, a remarkable transformation of a soulful and unbridled spirit, and Frenchie Davis will enact the unforgettable Sophie; a fiercely independent and defiant woman, alongside Garner native and current ECU senior, Casey Wortham as Nettie, an incredible example of strength and resilience.



Bre Jackson is an original cast member in Broadway's Revival Production of The Color Purple and recently portrayed Catherine of Aragon in Broadway's Production of SIX the Musical. She also appeared in Broadway's The Book of Mormon.



Nicole Henry is a world-renowned jazz vocalist and has toured the globe for 15 years. Winning a Soul Train Award for "Best Traditional Jazz Performance," Henry has earned four Top-10 U.S. Billboards and HMV Japan jazz albums.

Frenchie Davis reached reality stardom with FOX's 2nd season of American Idol and the opening season of NBC's The Voice, which she was voted into the "Elite Eight." Davis moved audiences to the core with her powerhouse opening solo in Broadway's RENT for many years.



ECU student, Casey Wortham, is back at NCT! Raleigh theatergoers may not recognize Sister Mary Robert without her habit. Still, the enchanting voice from "The Life I Never Led" of NCT's Sister Act cannot be mistaken for another.

Mister is Akron Watson, who most recently starred as Aaron Burr in Hamilton and was featured in the Broadway productions of The Play That Goes Wrong and the revival of The Color Purple.

Additional cast members include Matt Manuel as Harpo. Manuel is FOX's American Idol "fan favorite" alumni and made his Broadway debut in Ain't Too Proud. Jarrett Bennett as Preacher/Guard, Madison McBride as Squeak, Moses T. Alexander Greene as Pa/Ol'Mister, and NCT Board Member Chanda Branch as Church Lady Darlene. Completing the company are ensemble members Jameson Clanton, Deanna Richards, Sydney Hughes, Okisha Wells and UNC-G student Tavis Cunningham.



The impressive creative team led by Woodall is associate producer and production manager Max Kaufman, technical director Bill Yates, production stage manager Jocelyn Thompson, and company manager Dawn Locklear. Associate choreographer is Mya King. Live orchestration led by music director/conductor Kiley Rockwell, associate music director is Jesse Kapsha, and orchestra contracting by Amanda LaBrecque.

Furthermore, lighting designer is CJ Barnwell, sound designer is Eric Collins, properties designer is Tim Domack, costumer is Kishara McKnight, wardrobe supervisor is Christine McInnis, and hair/wig supervisor is Angella Frasier. Properties supervisor is Kiernan Bastien, assistant stage manager is Qualia Akili Holder-Cozart, 2nd assistant stage manager is Brian Maritnez, A2 is Morgann Russell, keyboard programmer is Michael Santangelo, Electrician/Board Operator is Taylor Jeffries, and NCT's BIPOC apprentice is Samuel Walker.



The Color Purple promises to be an emotionally powerful show and fans will not be disappointed.

Please note this show contains strong language, sexual and physical violence, adult themes, and will use theatrical haze. Not recommended for children under 12 years of age. Children under 6 years of age are not admitted. Parental discretion is advised.

North Carolina Theatre Established in 1984, North Carolina Theatre is Raleigh's premier non-profit professional regional theatre. With its successful formula of producing top quality musicals with top national performers and local talent, North Carolina Theatre has been instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Raleigh over the years. Through its Conservatory, it has provided exceptional arts training to hundreds of local youths. By offering broad access to live theatre, while strengthening economic growth, the organization continues to fortify the cultural vitality of the region. North Carolina Theatre is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission.

The North Carolina Theatre (NCT) produces everything from beloved Broadway classics to West End originals, providing entertainment for everyone.

For each production, NCT gathers a one-of-a-kind ring of actors, actors, musicians, and production crew, that bring such joy and dedication to their craft, and are guaranteed to give a show-stopping performances to Raleigh spectators.

Now, NCT graciously welcomes Broadway celebrities visiting from out of state, celebrates the incredible talent of our Raleigh theatre professionals, and extends a red-carpet affair to our passionate Raleigh audiences.

This iconic musical is based on Alice Walker's beloved novel and the Steven Spielberg-directed film of the same name, featuring a book by Marsha Norman and music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray.

The musical premiered on Broadway in 2005. It was revived ten years later and received Tony Awards for Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical for Cynthia Erivo's as Celie, as well as nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical and Best Director. In 2017 The Color Purple won a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. Warner Bros.' feature film adaptation of The Color Purple musical is scheduled to hit theaters this holiday season.

