Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for ON YOUR FEET! at North Carolina Theatre

North Carolina Theatre will present On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, featuring music produced and recorded by Emilio & Gloria Estefan, directed by, and choreographed by Julio Agustin. Performances will run from August 9- August 14 at Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh. "Emilio and Gloria Estefan are legendary music artists and entertainers. The Estefans are also fascinating subjects for the stage because they are also great American leaders: they inspire with their courage, positivity, and direct calls to us to take action in our lives for the betterment of ourselves and for all. They are here to push us forward! This show will energize you - it will fill you up! We encourage all to come see the show and draw from this amazing, high-energy story of healing and renewal!" said President & CEO, Elizabeth Doran.

Featuring Music Produced and Recorded by Emilio & Gloria Estefan. Book by Alexander Dinelaris. This performance will include music direction by Edward G. Robinson, sound design by Elisabeth Weidner and lighting design by Charlie Morrison. "With great anticipation, we eagerly await sharing our unbelievably talented On Your Feet cast with NCT audiences! From our cast members who starred in the original Broadway production to our local actress who plays 'Young Gloria Estefan', we have combined amazing local Raleigh performers with Broadway professionals. The singing, dancing, and acting will blow the roof off!" said Producing Artistic Director, Eric Woodall.

On Your Feet! is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage, and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-enough to become an international sensation. From their humble beginnings in Cuba, Gloria and Emilio Estefan broke through the barriers to rise to the top of the pop music world. The universally crowd-pleasing and uplifting celebration of the legendary artist reveals fierce determination and visionary creativity, matched with the heart-stopping beats of the Miami Sound Machine. This show is recommended for ages 8+.

From the both the Broadway and tour productions of On Your Feet! Dhanny Burgos joins the cast of North Carolina Theatre's On Your Feet! as "Emilio", with Iliana Garcia (West Side Story, You're a...Charlie Brown, In the Heights, and Evita), as "Gloria", with The pair will join Ruben Flores (In the Heights: Broadway, Americano!, Two Gentlemen of Verona, and Doctor Atomic in NYC) as "Jose Farjardo" and Shadia Fairuz (National Broadway Tour of On Your Feet!) as "Gloria Fajardo". This star-studded cast will also include North Carolina Theatre Conservatory Students and siblings Aaron Azcona and Alondra Azcona as "Young Emilio" and "Young Gloria".

Other featured roles include Sydia Cedeno as Consuelo, Sai Graham as Kiki, David McClutchey as Phil, Jose Rondon Jr. as Chris, Jessica Seavor as Robin, Carina Avila as Elena/Nena/Rachel, Enrique Miguel as Marquito/Dr. Neuwirth/Warren, Cristina Duchesne-Rivera as Rebecca/Backup Singer, RODRIGO Ignacio CRUZ as Guitarrista/Big Paquito/Antonia/Omar, Amy Romero as American DJ/Lucia, and Mateus Barbosa Da Silva as Latin DJ/"Marcelo. Rounding off the cast of On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan as ensemble members are Mairym Azcona, Ruben Flores, Christian Jesus Galvis, and Abigayle Harnum. Max Cervantes and Elizabeth Hopkins will be the Offstage Singers. Derick Donato and Former NC Theatre Conservatory Student Grace Boudah will be the male and female standbys and Myriam Azcona will act as the Understudy for Young Gloria and Young Emilio.

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan opens Tuesday, August 9 and runs through Sunday, August 14 in Raleigh Memorial Auditorium at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts. Single Tickets are now on sale.

On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan is presented through special arrangement with, and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036

About North Carolina Theatre

Established in 1984, North Carolina Theatre is Raleigh's premier non-profit professional regional theatre. With its successful formula of producing top quality musicals with top national performers and local talent, North Carolina Theatre has been instrumental in the revitalization of downtown Raleigh over the years. Through its Conservatory, it has provided exceptional arts training to hundreds of local youths. By offering broad access to live theatre, while strengthening economic growth, the organization continues to fortify the cultural vitality of the region. North Carolina Theatre is funded in part by the City of Raleigh based on recommendations of the Raleigh Arts Commission.