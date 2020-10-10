Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The State Opera Prague Presents AIDA

Article Pixel

The show takes place October 23, 2020 at 19:00.

Oct. 10, 2020  

The State Opera Prague will present Aida, the opera by Giuseppe Verdi. The show takes place October 23, 2020 at 19:00.

The dramatic charge of the story of the Egyptian Princess Aida and the warrior Radames grows out of the inner torment of a woman who has to decide between being loyal to her country or dedicating herself to a man who is one of the oppressors of her nation. The dilemma of choosing between love and duty is also faced by Radames, who ultimately betrays his homeland because of Aida.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.pragueticketoffice.com/akcelist.aspx?m=1.


Related Articles View More Prague Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • 9 Beth Leavel Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • VIDEO: Nederlands Dans Theater Presents SWITCH STREAMS VOL. 3
  • THE SAME SPACE Will Make its Online Premiere
  • 21 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!