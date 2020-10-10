The State Opera Prague Presents AIDA

The show takes place October 23, 2020 at 19:00.

The State Opera Prague will present Aida, the opera by Giuseppe Verdi. The show takes place October 23, 2020 at 19:00.

The dramatic charge of the story of the Egyptian Princess Aida and the warrior Radames grows out of the inner torment of a woman who has to decide between being loyal to her country or dedicating herself to a man who is one of the oppressors of her nation. The dilemma of choosing between love and duty is also faced by Radames, who ultimately betrays his homeland because of Aida.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.pragueticketoffice.com/akcelist.aspx?m=1.

Shows View More Prague Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You