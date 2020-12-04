The National Theatre Presents THE NUTCRACKER â€“ A CHRISTMAS CAROL

The National Theatre will present Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker - A Christmas Carol from December 12 - January 14.

Tchaikovsky's ballet The Nutcracker is one of the fixed stars of the classical repertoire of ballet ensembles. Since its premiere in 1892 it has undergone many changes in both the dramaturgical and choreographic conception, yet its popularity among children and adults alike has been constantly growing.

The Hungarian choreographer and former Artistic Director of Deutsche Oper am Rhein DÃ¼sseldorf, Youri VÃ mos, was inspired by Charles Dickens's fairy tale and introduced a new staging version of this ballet. The story takes place in 19th-century London and tells of the magic of Christmas in transforming human character.

