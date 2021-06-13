THE BEST OF IMAGE Will Be Performed by Black Light Theatre Prague Next Week

The Best of Image will be performed at Black Light Theatre Prague next week. This show is a unique spectacle full of imagination and visual artistry. It runs June 19, 2021.

Enjoy the unique compilation of dance, mime sketches and black light theatre metamorphosis of reality! The Best of Image brings to you the most popular scenes from successful sketches of Image Black Light Theatre.

The Image Black Light Theatre is open to an audience from all continents. Visitors settle down in the theatre every night and the actors perform for them. However, the theatre is a living organism changing in time, changing the mood of the audience and feelings of the actors.

The theatre didn't want to forget the pleasant moments of successful sketches that had been shared with the audience. In addition to this, other hits came into existence and the theatre prepared this "Best of Image" compilation of sketches.

Enjoy the best black light theatre effects, original music and top dancers in captivating choreography.

Learn more at https://www.pragueticketoffice.com/event/the-best-of-image-black-light-theatre-pantomime-dance/2021-06-19-20-00/.