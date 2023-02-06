Speech to the Nation is at The National Theatre of Prague this week. Performances are 6 and 7 February 2023.

The Italian writer, dramatist, director and actor Ascanio Celestini (b. 1972) has been ranked among the followers of the trend represented by the famous versatile artist Dario Fo. A representative of narrative theatre, toying with the language, words and their meanings, his witty, provocative, often moving and stirring texts hone in on the contemporary world, its antagonisms and invisible nooks - be they social inequality, child labour, the impending environmental disaster or corruption in government.

Suitable for audience from 12 years.