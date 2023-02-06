Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Speech to the Nation is at The National Theatre of Prague this week. Performances are 6 and 7 February 2023.

The Italian writer, dramatist, director and actor Ascanio Celestini (b. 1972) has been ranked among the followers of the trend represented by the famous versatile artist Dario Fo. A representative of narrative theatre, toying with the language, words and their meanings, his witty, provocative, often moving and stirring texts hone in on the contemporary world, its antagonisms and invisible nooks - be they social inequality, child labour, the impending environmental disaster or corruption in government.

Suitable for audience from 12 years.




An impoverished circus director picks up a rose in an enchanted garden belonging to a terrible Beast. The Beast gets angry and threatens to kill the trespasser – unless one of his daughters pays for the father’s sins. When the youngest daughter, the Beauty, decides to sacrifice herself, she cannot imagine the consequences of her actions.  
John Neumeier působí již přes 50 let ve funkci šéfa hamburského baletu. Za tu dobu přivedl na jeviště mnoho literárních děl s velkým ohlasem baletní veřejnosti. Národní divadlo pokračuje v sérii baletních inscenací inspirovaných literárními díly, posledně jsme takto mohli vidět například Kafkův Proces nebo Leonce a Lenu.
Národní divadlo uvedlo ve Státní opeře v obnovené premiéře operu Romeo et Juliette francouzského skladatele Charlese Gounoda v režii Slávy Daubnerové z roku 2016. V představení vystupují současné hvězdy opery přední české operní scény. Jak se aktualizace téměř šest let staré inscenace povedla?
Marysha is one of the most famous Czech theatrical plays, a true gem of the Naturalist drama. The iconic quotes about coffee, in the play used as a means of murder, have become part of the Czech popular culture.

