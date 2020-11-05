Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Experience a Private Opera in Prague With Mozart Dinner

Take part in the event on November 21, 2020.

Nov. 5, 2020  

Experience wonderful Mozart concert & dinner with leading Czech opera singers and musicians through a special event called Mozart Dinner.

Hear the most famous arias and duets from Mozart's operas "The Magic Flute", "The Marriage of Figaro" and "Don Giovanni". The three parts of classical Mozart Concert program are performed between each course of the traditional Czech Austrian three course menu.

Concert program:

First Part
Don Giovanni:
Aria Leporello - "Notte e giorno faticar"
Duet Zerlina and Masetto - „Giovinette che fate l´amore"
A Little Night Music - Allegro (1st Movement)
Aria Zerlina - "Batti, batti o bel Masetto"
A Little Night Music - Romance (2nd Movement)
Duet Giovanni and Zerlina - "La ci darem la mano"
Starter

Second Part
The Best of Mozart's Operas:
Aria Figaro - "Non piú andrai" - from „The Marriage of Figaro"
Aria Queen of the Night - „Der Hölle Rache"- from „The Magic Flute"
Divertimento D-major - Allegro
Aria Don Giovanni - „Finch´ han dal vino" from Don Giovanni
Divertimento D-major - Presto
Duet Susanna and Figaro - „Tutto é tranquillo...Pace, pace" from The Marriage of Figaro

Learn more at https://www.pragueticketoffice.com/event/mozart-dinner-private-opera-in-prague/2020-11-21-19-00/


