Brejlando Brings 'Take-Away' Theatre to Prague

Learn more about how you can watch your favorite plays from home!

May. 11, 2021  
Brejlando is a new "take-away" theatre initiative that allows spectators to view their favorite plays from home.

How Does It Work?

On GoOut, choose the Brejlando courier variant at the desired date in the Tickets section.

On the day you require, we will deliver the glasses between 17:00 and 19:00 to the address provided.

Enjoy the production in virtual reality. All information about what and how will be included in the package.

The next morning, between 8:00 and 10:00, the courier picks up his glasses again.

Brejlando in Person

On GoOut, choose the Brejlando variant in person at the desired date in the Tickets section.

Pick up Brejlando according to the instructions in the ticket purchase detail. You can also find information on the tickets themselves.

Enjoy the production in virtual reality. All information about what and how will be included in the package.

The next day, return Brejlando according to the instructions on the ticket.

Learn more at https://brejlando.cz/.


