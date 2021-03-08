Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BATACCHIO Comes to Jatka78

Batacchio will captivate you with the atmosphere of an old shadow full of magical tricks, breathtaking acrobatics, and humor.

Mar. 8, 2021  
Batacchio is now being performed at Jatka78. The production of Batacchio is inspired by the poetry of old nomadic theater companies that freely combined in their performances all sorts of human skills and creations: from circus figures and theatrical and music scenes to The Miracles of the new technologies at that time to the demonstrations of the anatomical anomalies of animals and humans.

On the stage, seven acrobats and actors will appear in an unusual combination of new circus disciplines with those you will not see on the stage anymore.

Learn more at http://www.jatka78.cz/cs/inscenace/batacchio.


