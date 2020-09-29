Teatro da Trindade Presents AMADO MONSTRO

Performances take place September 30-October 25.

Teatro da Trindade will present Amado Monstro. Performances take place September 30-October 25.

This piece is an adaptation of the work with the same name, by the renowned Spanish novelist Javier Tomeo.

It portrays the experience of a man who, subjugated by his mother, only at the age of forty-seven applies for his first job as a night guard in a bank garage. During the interview, led by the director of human resources, the two men discover that both mothers are possessive, creating an unexpected empathy in these types of situations. However, both have something to hide, both in the past and in the present.

