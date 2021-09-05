ROMEU & JULIETA Comes to Teatro das Figuras This Month

Quorum Ballet performs ROMEU & JULIETA at Teatro das Figuras this month. Performances run from 25 to 26 September, 2021.

This new production is born from the desire to continue working the big classics, following the developed work with "Swans's Lake" and "Spring Rite" of Daniel Cardoso, relating them to today's life and society.

The choreographer assumes this time the challenge to present a new creation inspired on "Romeo and Juliet", one of the best known works of Shakespeare, and undoubtedly one of the most revisited classics of the history of dramatic literature. Maybe because Love - in his romantic and absolute conception - one who is unconditional, transcendent and redeemer, continues to be search target, amazement and restlessness. That place unexplained that rescues the most violent emotions, the most overwhelming changes, the most decisive actions.

This approach seeks to challenge the centrality of Romeo and Juliet: multiplied in a contemporary view, in an arena where all without exception, become Romeos and Juliets. In a universe where individually, all men and women cross paths in some way in these characters symbolic route, and try multiple ways to love. The notion of notoriety stands out, or fate, in this big stage of the social sphere, where the finding of genuine Love can transform into an uncontrolled game of chance.

But above all, it seeks to rescue the space to rediscover Love in its most human and raw essence. Its irreducible and capital power. Its universal power. Because, regardless of our cultural, social and individual differences, there is something in which we can be unanimous: in the faith that the human condition would be inconceivable without Love. The Love who feeds us and simultaneously consumes us, who guides us and makes us lose, who can be immense as the immeasurable interior world of who loves. Or as Romeo describes: "Love: the most discreet Craziness. Bitter poison and mitigated sweetness".

Credits

Artistic Direction: Daniel Cardoso

Coreography and Concept: Daniel Cardoso

Dramaturgy: Ana Lázaro e Daniel Cardoso

Bailarinos: Beatriz Graterol, Fernando Queiroz, Filipe Narciso, Inês Godinho, Margarida Carvalho, Mariana Matos, Pedro Alves e Upock Qauqavan

Scenography: Daniel Cardoso e Hugo Franco Matos

Costumes: Maria Monte

Original Video: Filipe Monteiro

Light Design: Daniel Cardoso

Technical Team: Rui Daniel e Marco Dias

Production: Raquel Vieira de Almeida

Production: TMF, SM and Quorum Ballet