ROLLOVER BEETHOVEN Comes to Teatro das Figuras This Weekend

The performance takes place on Sunday 31 October.

Oct. 25, 2021  
From dance music written by Beethoven at the end of the sec. XVIII, Trupe dos Bichos creates this electronic music show for babies and todlers, up to 3 years old.

The reinterpretation of dances (Rondos, Minuetos, Valsas,...) through electronic instruments unveils Beethoven's music in multiple ways.

Everything thought and adjusted to think about babies!

We intend to create a "dance floor" where they can interact with each other or try to catch a projected image that crosses the floor. We all want to "dance"! We want to "listen" to Beethoven with legs, arms, kisses and hugs.

Concept, interpretation and video: Pedro Moura

Duration: 25 minutes
Age: < 3

Prices: € 7,00 (with a parent)

Production: Trupe dos Bichos

The performance takes place on Sunday 31 October. Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/54041/rollover-beethoven.aspx.


