Nanook Will Showcase 'Primavera 2' EP at Teatro das Figuras Next Month
The event takes place on Thursday 19 August, 2021.
Nanook presents the EP "Primavera 20" preceded by an acoustic showcase. Recorded and edited as part of the TMF Ciclo Emergente, this EP was composed and totally produced in the context of confinement in the author's own place, between May and June 2020.
These 4 themes are accompanied by videos, which the author will comment on and express his links and what led to its composition and recording.
Afterwards acoustic showcase where the author, in a minimalist way, shows the songs near their genesis.
Duration: 50 minutes
Age: for all ages
Price: to be announced
The event takes place on Thursday 19 August, 2021. Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/55472/nanook.aspx.