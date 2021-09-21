MOGA Caparica Festival Set To Debut In Portugal Next Month

The much anticipated new edition of MOGA Festival will feature world-class DJs Behrouz, Birds Of Mind, Cc:Disco!, Daox, DJ Tennis, Gusta-vo, Gescu B2B Maher Daniel, Matthew Dekay, Mr. Id and more from the 6th to the 10th of October 2021. This year it takes place in Costa da Caparica, Portugal rather than the usual location of Essaouira, but still allows all dreamers and dancers to be reunited under another Atlantic skyline with endless wellness and music to make for an immersive experience.

Since its creation in Essaouira in 2016, the spirit of MOGA Festival has been deeply inked by nomadism, curiosity, and discoveries. As a matter of fact, Essaouira was once named Mogador by the Portuguese and as a reminder of this ancient history, Morocco and Portugal decided that the cities of Essaouira and Caparica in Almada would become sister-lands. It was obvious that this year that connection had to be explored.

Marked by old traditional villages, endless sand beaches, incredible sunsets and seagulls watching the return of the fishermen, Caparica feels like a home away from home for MOGA and so will make a very special location for this year's 4th edition.

Over the past years, MOGA Festival has united people from all over the world and backgrounds into a community - self-proclaimed the #mogatribe. Wellness is genuinely central to the festival's identity and so this year again the boutique event will focus on the union of body and soul, designing an à la carte experience that is a fusion of electronic music and a myriad of extra goings-on. These include three special beach parties, yoga events, surfing, biking, hiking, food, talks, free events and many more surprises to come.

The festival will take place in various locations along the waterfront with venues and full line-up to be announced soon. The first wave includes Behrouz, Birds Of Mind, Cc:Disco!, Daox, DJ Tennis, Gusta-vo, Gescu B2B Maher Daniel, Matthew Dekay, Mr. Id and more