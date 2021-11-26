LE VOISIN Will Be Performed at Teatro das Figuras This Weekend

Greasy hair, velours trousers and forever bachelor, he makes the girls flee and stir up trouble like no one else! Tonight, he will try to find love in a dancing singles night, to survive into the wild and fierce nature, and to share the genuine magic of Christmas Time. But beware, this clumsy boy searching for true love may have you under his spell!

In a smile, Le Voisin (The Neighbour) grabs the audience in the twirl of a madcap comedy, which makes one feel happy... ever after!

Credits

Criation, dramaturgy and criation: Benoît Turjman | Costume Designer: Johanna Lavorel | Light Designer: Maxime Boiteux | Photography: David Jost e Olga Bientz | Executive Producer: Céline Pelé | Script Doctor: Cédric Marchal | Stage Manager on tour: Noémie Roisil (With the support of SACD Fund for Comedy/One Man Show, Théâtre Melchior, Ecole de Cirque de Lyon, MJC St-Just, Lyon and of MJC Community Youth and Arts Cente de Villeurbanne)

Duration: 75 minutes

Age: > 3

Prices: 10€ (7,50€ < 30 anos e > de 65 anos)

