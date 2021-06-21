GEOCIDE Will Be Performed at Teatro das Figuras This Week
The performance takes place on Saturday 26 June 2021.
"Geocide" tells the story of a world. It could be the world we know, or anything else, exactly the same, only with an infinitesimal difference in focus that transforms it completely. A history without history, in a more or less dystopian place, more or less distant. On stage, three beings inhabit a space and the action is not in what they carry, but on the device they step on. Can you imagine a time ("future"?) Where memory it will have been erased in favor of a notion of humanity reduced to (its) eternal contemplation.
"Geocide" is a show that proposes an essentially performative, visual and that navigates the themes of demographic mobility, the anthropocene, narratives dystopian views, apocalyptic visions of the future, accelerationism, technocentrism, post-human, biopolitics and geopolitics.
Duration: 60 minutes
Age: > 12
Price: 10,00€
Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/54804/geocide.aspx.
Credits:
Creation: Cátia Pinheiro e José Nunes
Dramaturgical collaboration: Rogério Nuno Costa
Interpretation: Cátia Pinheiro, José Nunes e Tiago Jácome
Lighting design: Daniel Worm d'Assumpção
Costumes: Jordann Santos
Creation assistant: Mafalda Banquart e Tiago Jácome
Image, registration and support: António MV
Production: Estrutura
Coproduction: Centro Cultural Vila Flor, 23 Milhas - Fábrica das Ideias da Gafanha da Nazaré
Residence support: O Espaço do Tempo, Centro de Criação de Candoso e Fábrica das Ideias da Gafanha da Nazaré