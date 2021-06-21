Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GEOCIDE Will Be Performed at Teatro das Figuras This Week

The performance takes place on Saturday 26 June 2021.

Jun. 21, 2021  
Geocide will be performed at Teatro das figuras on Saturday 26 June 2021.

"Geocide" tells the story of a world. It could be the world we know, or anything else, exactly the same, only with an infinitesimal difference in focus that transforms it completely. A history without history, in a more or less dystopian place, more or less distant. On stage, three beings inhabit a space and the action is not in what they carry, but on the device they step on. Can you imagine a time ("future"?) Where memory it will have been erased in favor of a notion of humanity reduced to (its) eternal contemplation.

"Geocide" is a show that proposes an essentially performative, visual and that navigates the themes of demographic mobility, the anthropocene, narratives dystopian views, apocalyptic visions of the future, accelerationism, technocentrism, post-human, biopolitics and geopolitics.

Duration: 60 minutes
Age: > 12
Price: 10,00€

Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/54804/geocide.aspx.

Credits:

Creation: Cátia Pinheiro e José Nunes

Dramaturgical collaboration: Rogério Nuno Costa

Interpretation: Cátia Pinheiro, José Nunes e Tiago Jácome

Lighting design: Daniel Worm d'Assumpção

Costumes: Jordann Santos

Creation assistant: Mafalda Banquart e Tiago Jácome

Image, registration and support: António MV

Production: Estrutura

Coproduction: Centro Cultural Vila Flor, 23 Milhas - Fábrica das Ideias da Gafanha da Nazaré

Residence support: O Espaço do Tempo, Centro de Criação de Candoso e Fábrica das Ideias da Gafanha da Nazaré


