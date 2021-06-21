GEOCIDE Will Be Performed at Teatro das Figuras This Week

Geocide will be performed at Teatro das figuras on Saturday 26 June 2021.

"Geocide" tells the story of a world. It could be the world we know, or anything else, exactly the same, only with an infinitesimal difference in focus that transforms it completely. A history without history, in a more or less dystopian place, more or less distant. On stage, three beings inhabit a space and the action is not in what they carry, but on the device they step on. Can you imagine a time ("future"?) Where memory it will have been erased in favor of a notion of humanity reduced to (its) eternal contemplation.

"Geocide" is a show that proposes an essentially performative, visual and that navigates the themes of demographic mobility, the anthropocene, narratives dystopian views, apocalyptic visions of the future, accelerationism, technocentrism, post-human, biopolitics and geopolitics.

Duration: 60 minutes

Age: > 12

Price: 10,00€

Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/54804/geocide.aspx.

Credits:

Creation: Cátia Pinheiro e José Nunes

Dramaturgical collaboration: Rogério Nuno Costa

Interpretation: Cátia Pinheiro, José Nunes e Tiago Jácome

Lighting design: Daniel Worm d'Assumpção

Costumes: Jordann Santos

Creation assistant: Mafalda Banquart e Tiago Jácome

Image, registration and support: António MV

Production: Estrutura

Coproduction: Centro Cultural Vila Flor, 23 Milhas - Fábrica das Ideias da Gafanha da Nazaré

Residence support: O Espaço do Tempo, Centro de Criação de Candoso e Fábrica das Ideias da Gafanha da Nazaré