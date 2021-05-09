Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Companhia Nacional de Bailado Announces May 12 Class

Public classes last approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Free entry, subject to room capacity.

May. 9, 2021  
Companhia Nacional de Bailado Announces May 12 Class

Companhia Nacional de Bailado has announced a class taking place on May 12, 2021.

To attend public classes at the Companhia Nacional de Bailado, at Teatro Camões, Lisbon, you must complete the form. The appointment must be made up to 48 hours before the desired date and is subject to confirmation.

Public classes last approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Free entry, subject to room capacity.

More information: 218923477 / reserva.bilhetes@cnb.pt / https://www.cnb.pt/eventos/aulas-publicas/

Note: For public classes, and mandatory use of masks, disinfecting of hands and shoes on building entrance. Possibility of checking the temperature without recording data.

Learn more and book at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScAM_OUVtoP9pEwCntNVzC-Hbpp06n-tVN2wWiqdtkXeCf9xg/viewform.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Dance Break Mug
Light/Hope T-Shirt
Point Me Toward The Stage Mug

Related Articles View More Portugal Stories
Companhia Nacional de Bailado Hosts Conversation on the Dançar em Tempo de Guerra P Photo

Companhia Nacional de Bailado Hosts Conversation on the Dançar em Tempo de Guerra Program Tomorrow

VIDEO: Watch a Preview For Companhia Nacional de Bailados Celebration of Dance on 29 April Photo

VIDEO: Watch a Preview For Companhia Nacional de Bailado's Celebration of Dance on 29 April

Companhia Nacional de Bailado Will Celebrate World Dance Day on April 29 Photo

Companhia Nacional de Bailado Will Celebrate World Dance Day on April 29

VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Releases Episode 7 of DANCING IN WAR TIME Photo

VIDEO: Companhia Nacional de Bailado Releases Episode 7 of DANCING IN WAR TIME


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Shahana Choir Performs 'Phule Phule Dhole Dhole' in Honor of Earth Day
  • Get the Most Out of Your Theater Content with BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Photo Flash: Hyderabad Dance Festival Ends With A Rainbow Inclusion
  • MAMMA MIA! Will Be Presented at the Dubai Opera This September