Companhia Nacional de Bailado Announces May 12 Class

Companhia Nacional de Bailado has announced a class taking place on May 12, 2021.

To attend public classes at the Companhia Nacional de Bailado, at Teatro Camões, Lisbon, you must complete the form. The appointment must be made up to 48 hours before the desired date and is subject to confirmation.

Public classes last approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes. Free entry, subject to room capacity.

More information: 218923477 / reserva.bilhetes@cnb.pt / https://www.cnb.pt/eventos/aulas-publicas/

Note: For public classes, and mandatory use of masks, disinfecting of hands and shoes on building entrance. Possibility of checking the temperature without recording data.

Learn more and book at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScAM_OUVtoP9pEwCntNVzC-Hbpp06n-tVN2wWiqdtkXeCf9xg/viewform.