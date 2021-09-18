BRASA Will Be Performed at Teatro das figuras Next Week
The production will be performed at Teatro das figuras on 29 September 2021.
The word Brazil has its origin in the large quantities of brazilwood trees found in regions of the Brazilian coast. "Brasil" derives from "brasa" ("ember") because this tree has a red-coloured sap, the colour of ember. For years, these trees were extracted and sold to Europe. We can say that it was one of the products that most often crossed the Atlantic. In recent years, new migratory groups chose Portugal or Brazil for their academic studies, in the search for new job opportunities or simply to leave their own countries for political reasons. But who are these new Portuguese and Brazilian migrants? What hopes do they have when they decide to leave?
BRASA will be performed at Teatro das figuras on 29 September 2021.
Credits
Creation and space: Tiago Cadete
Interpreters and co-creators: Gaya de Medeiros, Júlia Salem, Keli Freitas, Magnum Alexandre Soares, Tiago Cadete, Ana Lobato, Dori Nigro, Gustavo Ciriaco, Isabel Zuaa and Raquel André
Creation assistant: Leonor Cabral
Costumes: Carlota Lagido
Light: Rui Monteiro
Camera: Afonso Sousa
Screen Editing: António MV
Technical Director: Nuno Patinho
Executive Production: Cláudia Teixeira
Financial management and administration: Vítor Alves Brotas
Press office: Mafalda Simões
Partnership: Antenna 3
Production: Copacabana
Residencies: Fábrica das Ideias / Gafanha da Nazaré (23 Milhas); O Espaço do Tempo; Teatro da Malaposta; Teatro da Voz
Co-production: BoCA - Biennial of Contemporary Arts
Project funded by: Portuguese Republic - Culture / Direcção Geral das Artes
Institutional partner: Portuguese Republic - Ministry of Culture
Duration: 60 - 70 minutes
Age: > 12
Prices: € 5,00
Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/55584/brasa.aspx.