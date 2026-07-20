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The Orquestra Metropolitana de Lisboa and audiovisual duo Boris Chimp 504 will perform Beethoven: Revolução AV on April 25, 2027, at the Sala Principal of Teatro Tivoli BBVA in Lisbon, Portugal.

Conducted by Pedro Neves, the program will feature Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 5, one of the most recognized works in the classical repertoire. The performance will combine live orchestral music with an audiovisual experience created by Boris Chimp 504, exploring themes of transformation, resistance and revolution.

Inspired by Portugal’s April 25 Revolution, the event aims to create a multisensory experience reflecting on the power of music as a force for change. While Beethoven’s music contains no explicit political messages, the production examines how his compositions have often been connected to ideas of freedom, struggle and human transformation.

The concert draws from the enduring legend surrounding Beethoven’s famous opening motif of the Fifth Symphony, often associated with the phrase “fate knocking at the door.” Through the collaboration between the orchestra and audiovisual artists, the production explores how artistic expression can inspire new ways of imagining and building change.

Beethoven: Revolução AV will take place April 25, 2027, at the Sala Principal of Teatro Tivoli BBVA. The performance will feature the Orquestra Metropolitana de Lisboa under the direction of Pedro Neves, with audiovisual elements by Boris Chimp 504.

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