Ary Kureka Comes to Teatro da Trindade This Month

Ary Kureka comes to Teatro da Trindade next week. The performance is set for 21 March 2023.

Born in Paúl, on the island of Santo Antão, in Cape Verde, Ary Kueka (Ary Duarte), author, composer and guitarist, now lives in Mindelo, in São Vicente. After composing songs recorded by various artists such as Ceuzany or Mirri Lobo, the singer now has his own album, released in 2021.

The theme that gave the album its name was 'Sampadiu'. A mixture of 'sampadjudu' and 'badiu', as the inhabitants of São Vicente and Santiago are called in an old rivalry.

Ary's voice is intense and warm. It quickly changes formats in an instant, going from the joy of a coladeira to the choro-cantado, which is later mixed with the singing of tabanka or the energy of the Sanjon, wandering through the sounds of the islands, with a natural and simple flavor based on inspirations/learning that go from Manel d'Novas to Tcheka.