Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ary Kureka Comes to Teatro da Trindade This Month

The performance is set for 21 March 2023.

Mar. 13, 2023  
Ary Kureka Comes to Teatro da Trindade This Month

Ary Kureka comes to Teatro da Trindade next week. The performance is set for 21 March 2023.

Born in Paúl, on the island of Santo Antão, in Cape Verde, Ary Kueka (Ary Duarte), author, composer and guitarist, now lives in Mindelo, in São Vicente. After composing songs recorded by various artists such as Ceuzany or Mirri Lobo, the singer now has his own album, released in 2021.

The theme that gave the album its name was 'Sampadiu'. A mixture of 'sampadjudu' and 'badiu', as the inhabitants of São Vicente and Santiago are called in an old rivalry.

Ary's voice is intense and warm. It quickly changes formats in an instant, going from the joy of a coladeira to the choro-cantado, which is later mixed with the singing of tabanka or the energy of the Sanjon, wandering through the sounds of the islands, with a natural and simple flavor based on inspirations/learning that go from Manel d'Novas to Tcheka.




A PEÇA PARA DOIS ATORES Comes to Teatro da Trindade Photo
A PEÇA PARA DOIS ATORES Comes to Teatro da Trindade
Do dramaturgo norte-americano Tennessee Williams, “A Peça para Dois Atores” (The Two Character Play) foi levada a cena pela primeira vez em 1967, em Londres, e foi considerada pelo próprio como a sua peça mais bonita desde “Um Elétrico Chamado Desejo”.
CONTEMPLACOES Comes to Teatro da Trindade Photo
CONTEMPLACOES Comes to Teatro da Trindade
De um longo percurso de mais de 20 anos na partilha de palcos e projetos nos mais variados formatos e geografias, Daniel Schvetz e Pedro Santos juntam-se agora para apresentar o seu último trabalho, Contemplações.
LUSAFONIA Comes to Teatro da Trindade This Month Photo
L'USAFONIA Comes to Teatro da Trindade This Month
Venha celebrar o Black History Month com êxitos da música afro-americana interpretados por Amaura, Gabe,  Gospel Collective, Jessica Pina, Karyna Gomes, Melo D, Milton Gulli, Mirza Lauchand, NBC, Sasha Silva, Selma Uamusse, Silk Nobre, Sir Scratch, Soraia Morais, Vicente Augusto e Wander Isaac.
RED LIGHT CIRCUS Comes to Teatro da Trindade Next Week Photo
RED LIGHT CIRCUS Comes to Teatro da Trindade Next Week
Red Light Circus é um espetáculo para adultos que explora tabus escondidos atrás dos desejos sexuais. É um espetáculo sem barreiras que despertará o ímpeto erótico através da arte circense.

More Hot Stories For You


A PEÇA PARA DOIS ATORES Comes to Teatro da TrindadeA PEÇA PARA DOIS ATORES Comes to Teatro da Trindade
March 3, 2023

Do dramaturgo norte-americano Tennessee Williams, “A Peça para Dois Atores” (The Two Character Play) foi levada a cena pela primeira vez em 1967, em Londres, e foi considerada pelo próprio como a sua peça mais bonita desde “Um Elétrico Chamado Desejo”.
CONTEMPLACOES Comes to Teatro da TrindadeCONTEMPLACOES Comes to Teatro da Trindade
March 1, 2023

De um longo percurso de mais de 20 anos na partilha de palcos e projetos nos mais variados formatos e geografias, Daniel Schvetz e Pedro Santos juntam-se agora para apresentar o seu último trabalho, Contemplações.
L'USAFONIA Comes to Teatro da Trindade This MonthL'USAFONIA Comes to Teatro da Trindade This Month
February 17, 2023

Venha celebrar o Black History Month com êxitos da música afro-americana interpretados por Amaura, Gabe,  Gospel Collective, Jessica Pina, Karyna Gomes, Melo D, Milton Gulli, Mirza Lauchand, NBC, Sasha Silva, Selma Uamusse, Silk Nobre, Sir Scratch, Soraia Morais, Vicente Augusto e Wander Isaac.
RED LIGHT CIRCUS Comes to Teatro da Trindade Next WeekRED LIGHT CIRCUS Comes to Teatro da Trindade Next Week
February 9, 2023

Red Light Circus é um espetáculo para adultos que explora tabus escondidos atrás dos desejos sexuais. É um espetáculo sem barreiras que despertará o ímpeto erótico através da arte circense.
TWELFTH NIGHT is Now Playing at Teatro da TrindadeTWELFTH NIGHT is Now Playing at Teatro da Trindade
January 31, 2023

One of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, 'Twelfth Night' is a treasure trove of tragicomic ambivalence in its chiaroscuro constantly revealed in the writing itself. A profoundly simple and humorous and at times profound and existential portrait, personified by the exchanges of identities, love disputes, constant follies and departures.
share