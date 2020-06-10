All Lisbon Player Theatrical Events Have Been Suspended For Safety Reasons

The Lisbon Players Committee recently met online, and are working to absorb recently published guidelines on what is permitted and what is advisable concerning public gatherings, especially, of course, regarding theatre.

Physical distancing between audience members, both in the auditorium and on entering and exiting the theatre foyer, rules to protect actors, on dressing room space (separate dressing rooms for each actor!), and on rigorous cleaning requirements after rehearsals will also make 'normal' theatre life, in the sense known before Covid 19, all but impossible for some time to come.

The Lisbon Players are looking into how best to be creative in the current situation, and under the current rules such as utilizing outdoor venues, venues which already have, or will be installing, at least some of the requirements of the current rules, possibilities of making productions available online, and producing radio drama.

Click HERE for more information on the Lisbon Players

Related Articles Shows View More Portugal Stories

More Hot Stories For You