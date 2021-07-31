Alexandra, a Voz do Fado Will Perform at Teatro Das Figuras Next Weekend
Alexandra, a Voz do Fado will perform at Teatro das Figuras on 7 August 2021.
The brilliant fado singer, who, among many other projects, became known to the general public as the protagonist of the musical 'Amália', is the special guest at this concert. Accompanied by her musicians and the Orquestra Clássica do Sul, Alexandra will dazzle us in this unique concert, in which Fado and Classical Music go hand in hand in a perfect symbiosis.
Ficha artística e técnica:
- Soloist - Alexandra
- Principal Conductor - Rui Pinheiro
- Organization - Orquestra Clássica do Sul e Teatro das Figuras
Programa:
- Mais um fado no fado
- Marcha do centenário
- Madrugada sem sono
- Fria claridade
- Sou tua
Learn more at https://www.teatrodasfiguras.pt/en/agenda/55468/alexandra-a-voz-do-fado.aspx