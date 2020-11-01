Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

26th Edition of Festival Música Viva Announced

The festival will run from 6th to 14th November.

Nov. 1, 2020  
The 26th edition of the Festival Música Viva has been announced! The festival, under the artistic direction of Miguel Azguime, is continuing to present music by Portuguese composers and performers and showcase the relationship of music with technology.

The festival will run from 6th to 14th November, and be held at Teatro São Luís.

The festival's opening show will feature Cenários da Music Portuguesa Hoje, with the Ensembles MPMP, conducted by Jan Wierzba, the Sond'Ar-te Electric Ensemble, conducted by Pedro Carneiro, and also the Grupo Música Contemporânea de Lisboa, directed by João Paulo Santos.


Tickets: from 12 euros.

Metro: Baixa-Chiado
Bus: 758
Trams: 28, 24

For more information visit: https://www.visitlisboa.com/en/events/musica-viva-2020


