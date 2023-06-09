Performances run June 22-23.
The Umbrella Project/PDX Pride Reading Series continues with The Circuit by Tom Enyart aka Empress Elsa Daniels.
Thursday June 22nd @ 7 pm
Friday, June 23rd @ 7 pm
Admission is only $10.00!
To purchase tickets go to Click Here
Originally written and performed here in Portland at the Sumus Theatre in 1979, then restaged 10 years later at Embers.
You’ll meet six drag queens backstage and onstage at a gay show bar in Lincoln, Nebraska, they are:
Joey/Vicki Lynn – Dylan Hankins
Marty/Kitty – Adam John Roper
Herman/Lucinda Parks - Fredrick/T’Kara
Gripper - Richie Stone
Jay/Bess McCullough - Roman Martinez
Stuart/Miss Phoebe - Bets Swadis
Mike/Mitzi St. Claire – Daniel Elliott
Playwright /Narrator – Tom Enyart
Directed by Donnie/Don
Stage Manager Sundance
For further information contact: trianglemarketingdept@gmail.com
