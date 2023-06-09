The Umbrella Project/PDX Pride Reading Series Continues With THE CIRCUIT

Performances run June 22-23.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop Items From GREY HOUSE in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop!
PRETTY WOMAN, THE CHER SHOW And More Announced For 2023–24 Broadway Season At Pikes Peak Photo 4 PRETTY WOMAN, THE CHER SHOW And More Announced For 2023–24 Broadway Season At Pikes Peak Center

The Umbrella Project/PDX Pride Reading Series Continues With THE CIRCUIT

The Umbrella Project/PDX Pride Reading Series continues with The Circuit by Tom Enyart aka Empress Elsa Daniels.

Thursday June 22nd @ 7 pm

Friday, June 23rd @ 7 pm

Admission is only $10.00!

To purchase tickets go to Click Here

Originally written and performed here in Portland at the Sumus Theatre in 1979, then restaged 10 years later at Embers. 

You’ll meet six drag queens backstage and onstage at a gay show bar in Lincoln, Nebraska, they are: 

Joey/Vicki Lynn – Dylan Hankins

Marty/Kitty – Adam John Roper

Herman/Lucinda Parks - Fredrick/T’Kara

Gripper -  Richie Stone

Jay/Bess McCullough - Roman Martinez

Stuart/Miss Phoebe -  Bets Swadis

Mike/Mitzi St. Claire – Daniel Elliott

Playwright /Narrator – Tom Enyart

Directed by Donnie/Don

Stage Manager                   Sundance

For further information contact: trianglemarketingdept@gmail.com 





RELATED STORIES - Portland

1
SIX, HADESTOWN, And Disneys FROZEN Headline 23-24 Broadway In Toledo Season Photo
SIX, HADESTOWN, And Disney's FROZEN Headline 23-24 Broadway In Toledo Season

The American Theatre Guild, the largest not-for-profit touring Broadway presenter in the nation, unveils its highly anticipated 23–24 Season for the Stranahan Theater. The BROADWAY IN TOLEDO SERIES will include the following touring productions: SIX, Lerner & Loewe's MY FAIR LADY, HADESTOWN, Disney's FROZEN and THE CHER SHOW.

2
Puppeteers For Fears Brings CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo
Puppeteers For Fears Brings CTHULHU: THE MUSICAL on Tour

Puppeteers for Fears, Oregon's only dedicated puppet musical horror troupe, will bring its original show, Cthulhu: the Musical!, on the road to cities throughout the NW for performances on the company’s 'Back From the Dead,' 2023 summer tour.

3
OrpheusPDX Single Tickets Are Available Now Photo
OrpheusPDX Single Tickets Are Available Now

With its second season set to begin in August, regular tickets to OrpheusPDX productions are now on sale, beginning as low as $50.

4
Hart Adds NATIVE GARDENS To Its 2022-2023 Season Photo
Hart Adds NATIVE GARDENS To Its 2022-2023 Season

Hillsboro Artists' Regional Theatre will include 'Native Gardens' by Karen Zacarìas in its highly acclaimed 2022-2023 season. Under the visionary leadership of HART's newly appointed Artistic Director, Harrison Butler, the introduction of 'Native Gardens' signifies a new era of exceptional theatrical experiences in Hillsboro.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee Video Video: Jordan Donica Didn't Think He'd Ever Be a Tony Nominee
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Score and Orchestrations Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Score and Orchestrations
Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny Video
Go Inside Rehearsal For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Costume Design
View all Videos

Portland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Something Rotten!
Lakewood Theatre Company (4/28-6/11)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# David Ludwig’s “The Anchoress” | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Lincoln Performance Hall (7/16-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Viennese Revolutionaries | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Reed College, Kaul Auditorim (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 2022 Season
Triangle Productions (9/08-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Broadway Rose Theatre Company (6/29-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SPOTLIGHT RECITAL: Très Coloré et Élégant | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Lincoln Recital Hall (7/18-7/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# NEW@NIGHT: International Voices | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
The Armory at Portland Center Stage (7/19-7/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# umama womama: Coleman, Lash & Ngwenyama | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Lincoln Performance Hall (7/09-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SPOTLIGHT RECITAL: Viano Quartet | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Lincoln Recital Hall (7/25-7/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Opening Night: Poetry in Music | Chamber Music Northwest Summer Festival
Kaul Auditorium, Reed College (6/24-6/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You