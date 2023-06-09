The Umbrella Project/PDX Pride Reading Series continues with The Circuit by Tom Enyart aka Empress Elsa Daniels.

Thursday June 22nd @ 7 pm

Friday, June 23rd @ 7 pm

Admission is only $10.00!

To purchase tickets go to Click Here

Originally written and performed here in Portland at the Sumus Theatre in 1979, then restaged 10 years later at Embers.

You’ll meet six drag queens backstage and onstage at a gay show bar in Lincoln, Nebraska, they are:

Joey/Vicki Lynn – Dylan Hankins

Marty/Kitty – Adam John Roper

Herman/Lucinda Parks - Fredrick/T’Kara

Gripper - Richie Stone

Jay/Bess McCullough - Roman Martinez

Stuart/Miss Phoebe - Bets Swadis

Mike/Mitzi St. Claire – Daniel Elliott

Playwright /Narrator – Tom Enyart

Directed by Donnie/Don

Stage Manager Sundance

For further information contact: trianglemarketingdept@gmail.com