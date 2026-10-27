Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK to Kick Off Broadway in Thousand Oaks Series
The production from the creative team behind THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY brings Karen and Richard Carpenter's unforgettable music to the stage.
The American Theatre Guild will present THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION. This all-new production will kick off the 2026–27 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Monday, Nov. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
This heartfelt new concert experience celebrates the timeless music of Karen and Richard Carpenter, bringing their unforgettable songs, remarkable story, and enduring legacy back to the stage with a full live band, stunning vocals, and captivating narration. The production stars acclaimed vocalist and actress Christina Hélène Braa, whose remarkable voice brings new life to some of the most beloved songs ever recorded. The tour will launch September 23 in York, Pennsylvania before heading to Los Angeles, Boston, and more than 50 cities in all across the U.S. and Canada.
Few voices in pop history are as instantly recognizable, or as deeply loved, as Karen Carpenter's. THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION is an all-new production from the creative team behind the internationally acclaimed hit The Simon & Garfunkel Story. Audiences will relive some of the most cherished songs ever recorded including 'We've Only Just Begun,' 'Close to You,' 'Rainy Days and Mondays,' 'Superstar,' 'Top of the World,' and many more.
'The music of The Carpenters has a unique ability to transport people back to some of life's most meaningful moments,' says Dean Elliott, creator and director of the production. 'These songs are woven into the soundtrack of so many lives. Our goal was to create an evening that honors Karen and Richard's extraordinary artistry while giving audiences the chance to experience that music together in a truly special way.'
With more than 100 million records sold worldwide, The Carpenters became one of the most successful and beloved recording acts of the 1970s. Their unmistakable sound, defined by Karen Carpenter's warm contralto vocals and Richard Carpenter's sophisticated arrangements, produced a remarkable string of chart-topping hits that continue to resonate with audiences generations later.
Part concert, part celebration, and part journey through one of popular music's most treasured catalogs, THE CARPENTERS SONGBOOK: A LIVE CELEBRATION invites audiences to sing along, reminisce, and fall in love with these timeless songs all over again. The approximate run time is two hours and 20 minutes including intermission.
For more information, visit www.carpenterssongbooklive.com.
Please note: BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office are the only official sources for tickets to all shows in the 2026–27 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS Series. If you purchase tickets through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.
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