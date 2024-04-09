THE BOOK OF MORMON, MEAN GIRLS And More Announced for 2024–2025 Broadway Season At Fox Performing Arts Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild has unveiled its highly anticipated 24–25 Season for the Fox Performing Arts Center.

The BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, CHICAGO and CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC.

“We love the excitement surrounding our Broadway Season Announcement in Riverside and we are delighted with the strong programming for 24–25. Starting with the premiere engagements of two Tony Award-winning productions, THE BOOK OF MORMON and AIN'T TOO PROUD, the Tony-award winner for Best Revival of a Musical, CHICAGO, and Tina Fey's hit musical, MEAN GIRLS, this Season will offer something for both current and new fans of Broadway,” says Amy Hamm, president and executive director, The American Theatre Guild. “We are also excited to announce the third year of our Staging the Future mission providing access to Broadway shows and other educational opportunities to underserved youth and community members.”

Tickets

Season Memberships for the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE Series are available for purchase now at BroadwayAtTheFox.com. For priority offers, updates, and news, please join our email list at BroadwayAtTheFox.com.

Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

2024- 25 Broadway Season at Broadway at the Fox

MEAN GIRLS

Dec. 30–31, 2024

Fox Performing Arts Center

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), composer Jeff Richmond (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde) and original director and choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

THE BOOK OF MORMON

Jan. 28–29, 2025

Fox Performing Arts Center

THE BOOK OF MORMON, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical from the minds behind South Park and Frozen. Contains explicit language.

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS

March 4–5, 2025

Fox Performing Arts Center

AIN'T TOO PROUD – THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS is the electrifying, smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. With their signature dance moves and silky-smooth harmonies, they rose to the top of the charts creating an amazing 42 Top Ten Hits with 14 reaching number one.

Nominated for 12 Tony Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal, as the group's personal and political conflicts threatened to tear them apart during a decade of civil unrest in America.

Written by three-time Obie Award winner Dominique Morisseau, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Des McAnuff (Jersey Boys), and featuring the Tony-winning choreography of Sergio Trujillo (Jersey Boys, On Your Feet!), the unforgettable story of this legendary quintet is set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” and so many more.

CHICAGO

March 18–19, 2025

Fox Performing Arts Center

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

In the whirlwind of Chicago's Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail's most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy.

Broadway's longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy, we're just getting started.

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC

April 29–30, 2025

Fox Performing Arts Center

Following a decade touring the world as one of the most successful magic shows in history, the CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC

team are back with an explosive ALL NEW show featuring thrilling and mind-bending illusions. Fusing their skills in grand scale magic, a flair for spectacle and undeniable showmanship, this interactive, high-energy show is sure to entertain the entire family. Combining their signature humor with groundbreaking magic, the world's only team of illusionists present a brand-new production unlike anything that has come before.

Season Memberships

Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges and the opportunity to add the Platinum Club. New Season Members should order early for the best seats to all Broadway shows.

BroadwayAtTheFox.com, Ticketmaster.com and the Fox Performing Arts Center Box Office are the only official sources for Season Memberships to the 24–25 BROADWAY AT THE FOX IN RIVERSIDE Series. If you purchase Season Memberships through another source, you may pay inflated prices and your tickets will not be guaranteed.