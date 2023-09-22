Red Yarn to Present The Get-Together Album Release Family Show at Crystal Ballroom

Celebrate the release of Red Yarn's new album with an all-ages dance party at the Crystal Ballroom in Portland.

By: Sep. 22, 2023

Red Yarn to Present The Get-Together Album Release Family Show at Crystal Ballroom

September 22 comes Red Yarn's The Get-Together, an inclusive celebration of community, collaboration and childhood.
Red Yarn, his full band, and many special guests will mark the release with an all-ages dance party this Sunday, September 24 at Portland's legendary Click Here.

Inspired by the artist's favorite music of the '50s & '60s, the collection features a diverse mix of guest musicians performing catchy original songs. Families will not be able to resist singing and dancing along to these rock'n'roll, R&B, doowop and soul-inflected tunes.

This is Red Yarn's tenth album in ten years! After honoring his rockabilly roots with the 2020 album Backyard Bop, Red Yarn is continuing the exploration of his favorite musical era. For The Get-Together, the artist immersed himself in listening, singing and playing along to bands like the Ronettes, the Everly Brothers, the Crystals, the Drifters, Little Eva, and more, resulting in this undeniable party album for all ages to enjoy.

About his inspiration from this time period, Red Yarn said, "I think it's fascinating how, in the midst of the Civil Rights Movement's fight for racial integration, the pop music airwaves were in some ways ahead of the curve, with a wide mix of Black and white artists and influences sharing creative space." Reflecting that, The Get-Together is an all-embracing celebration of the simple joy of congregating with others. Themes on the album include friendship and human connection, explored from both adult and child perspectives. Red Yarn aimed to make the album as collaborative as possible, first working with producer Dean Jones to craft the evocative instrumental tracks. Then they invited many friends from within the family music community, as well as several renowned R&B and jazz musicians, to sing and play. The result is a wide mix of voices unified by positive messages and a retro aesthetic. The album art, designed by vintage vinyl DJ & graphic designer DJ Action Slacks, perfectly captures the era and the inclusive spirit that inspired the project.

The Get-Together will be available on CD, vinyl, and digitally everywhere families are looking for great music on September 22.

ABOUT RED YARN

Red Yarn, aka Andy Furgeson, is a Texas-born, Oregon-based family performer who weaves music and puppetry into high-energy shows for all ages. With his engaging performances, rowdy folk-rock recordings, and playful music videos, this red-bearded bard reinvigorates American roots traditions for younger generations. For over a decade, Red Yarn has worked to build inclusive, creative community in and around his homebase in Portland. Meanwhile, Red Yarn has performed at festivals and venues across the country, and has been voted "Portland's Best Kindie Performer" by PDX Parent Picks for six years straight. Website, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter

Click Here
"CRYSTAL BALLROOM- ALL AGES
DOORS 3PM/ SHOW 4PM
TICKETS $12/$15

*Red Yarn will perform with a full band and many special guests, including local R&B legend Arietta Ward, renowned jazz saxophonist Eldon T Jones, Red Yarn's wife & singing partner Ms. Jessie, their two musical children, and more guests to be announced!




